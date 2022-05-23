Denver Broncos | News

Broncos announce title changes within scouting department

May 23, 2022 at 05:04 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

scouts_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have announced several title changes within their scouting department.

Eugene Armstrong has been named the team's Southeast area scout, Deon Randall will serve as the Broncos' Southwest area scout and Chaz McKenzie has been promoted to Northeast area scout.

Armstrong, who enters his 17th season with the Broncos as a college scout, previously served as the team's Southwest area scout. He joined the Broncos after spending seven seasons with the Texans, the final three of which came as a college scout. A former safety at the University of Tulsa, Armstrong started his scouting career as an intern in 2000 before being promoted to a college scouting assistant role for the Texans. He is now among the Broncos' longest-tenured scouts.

Randall served as the Broncos' Northeast area scout in 2021, which was his fifth season with the team. Randall, a former wideout at Yale who graduated as the school's all-time leading receiver, joined Denver in 2017 as a personnel intern. He then served as a scouting assistant in 2018 and a pro/college scout in 2019-20. Randall has been responsible for scouting both college and pro prospects during his tenure in Denver.

McKenzie spent the previous season as a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow for the Broncos. Ahead of his time in Denver, he spent 2019-20 at his alma mater of Central Washington University as a recruiting coordinator and coaching assistant. McKenzie appeared in 30 games in his three seasons, tallying 92 tackles, five interceptions, eight pass breakups and a pair of blocked kicks.

Related Content

news

'It's got to be non-emotional': Russell Wilson reflects on upcoming Week 1 return to Seattle

"For me, it's about going in there and trying to play the best football for our football team here and going to try to go win," Wilson said.

news

'It definitely adds a whole other threat': Russell Wilson's mobility, ability to extend plays on display as Broncos begin OTAs

"All you need is this much separation, and with a guy like Russ that can extend plays like that, we've seen [that] time and time again throughout his tenure," Justin Simmons said.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson picked as NFL offseason's second-most impactful, makes Denver 'scary good'

"The Broncos have a roster brimming with young talent," NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha wrote.

news

Sacco Sez: Ernie Barnes, the former Bronco who was also a groundbreaking artist

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the former Broncos player who became a legendary artist.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named one of the top 25 players under 25 by PFF

In picking out the 25 best players who have not yet turned 25 years old, Pro Football Focus's Trevor Sikkema tabbed Surtain at No. 20.

news

'We have to block until the ball is gone': Quinn Meinerz details preparations for new offense with Russell Wilson, evaluates rookie season

"It's a ton of fun," Meinerz said of learning the new offense. "That's one of the reasons why I love this game, is being able to learn. And you really never stop learning."

news

Ejiro Evero, Kelly Kleine to participate in NFL's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program

Summary: The league's new program intends to help bolster diversity at the highest levels within NFL organizations.

news

Mile High Morning: Are the Broncos the NFL's most-improved team in 2022?

The Broncos beat out the Raiders, Jets, Chargers and Dolphins for the top spot, as ranked by Pro Football Focus.

news

Ahead of preseason matchup, Broncos to host Cowboys for joint practice on Aug. 11

The practice session at UCHealth Training Center will be open to fans. The time for the practice will be announced at a later date.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' 2022 schedule brings opportunity for Russell Wilson to be youngest QB to beat all 32 teams

The only two teams remaining for Wilson are the Seahawks and Chargers.

news

Where the Broncos' roster stands after 2022 NFL Draft, ahead of OTAs

While roster tinkering is never completely finished, the finalized product is likely close at hand.

Advertising