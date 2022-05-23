Broncos announce title changes within scouting department

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have announced several title changes within their scouting department.

Eugene Armstrong has been named the team's Southeast area scout, Deon Randall will serve as the Broncos' Southwest area scout and Chaz McKenzie has been promoted to Northeast area scout.

Armstrong, who enters his 17th season with the Broncos as a college scout, previously served as the team's Southwest area scout. He joined the Broncos after spending seven seasons with the Texans, the final three of which came as a college scout. A former safety at the University of Tulsa, Armstrong started his scouting career as an intern in 2000 before being promoted to a college scouting assistant role for the Texans. He is now among the Broncos' longest-tenured scouts.

Randall served as the Broncos' Northeast area scout in 2021, which was his fifth season with the team. Randall, a former wideout at Yale who graduated as the school's all-time leading receiver, joined Denver in 2017 as a personnel intern. He then served as a scouting assistant in 2018 and a pro/college scout in 2019-20. Randall has been responsible for scouting both college and pro prospects during his tenure in Denver.