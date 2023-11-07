Broncos announce plans for new state-of-the-art training facility

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are set to build a new state-of-the-art training facility.



Denver announced plans on Tuesday to build a new training facility and team headquarters on the existing Centura Health Training Center site in Englewood.



The project, which is 100 percent privately funded, is expected to begin this spring and should completed ahead of the 2026 NFL season.



The Broncos' new facility will aim to enhance player health and performance while bringing football and business operations staff together. The headquarters will be designed in a contemporary Colorado style and feature more than 205,000 square feet across three floors. The new facility is expected to be 30 percent larger in size than the Broncos' existing training center.



"Our vision is to create a new home for the Denver Broncos that reflects our values of winning and teamwork with a modern Colorado design," Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said. "While we considered several options to modify our current facility, we decided to do this the right way by building a new player-centered headquarters with an efficient layout and the latest amenities. Having both our football and business operations on the same campus will foster a championship environment in pursuit of our goals on and off the field."



The Broncos' new headquarters will be located to the west of the current facility on the plaza level and will connect to the 115,000-square football Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, which was built in 2014. The full facility will be comprised of more than 320,000 square feet on Denver's 26-acre campus.



In the new facility, the weight room, indoor practice facility and walkthrough area will all be connected to the main facility. The first floor will be designed to optimize the players' experience and daily path throughout the facility. The newly built headquarters will feature an additional 21,000-plus square feet of player space — approximately one-third larger than the existing space — for an expanded locker room, meeting rooms, sports performance areas and other areas.



Football operations will occupy the second floor, while business operations will be located on the third floor. More than 70 employees will move from Empower Field at Mile High to the Broncos' new facility following the completion of the project.



Denver's new facility will also feature underground parking, an open-air mezzanine to host events and a new berm on the east side of the campus from which fans can watch training camp. The Broncos' facility will be constructed with a focus on sustainability and will feature locally sourced materials and energy-efficient design strategies.



"This is a transformative time for the Denver Broncos led by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group that has demonstrated a deep and impactful commitment to investing in world-class facilities," Broncos President Damani Leech said. "We are thrilled to share plans for a new team headquarters with Broncos Country, bringing together our organization and contributing to a positive culture that supports the No. 1 goal of winning. The combination of layout, collaborative spaces, flexibility and size will place the Broncos' new training facility among the very best in all of sports."



The Broncos' process of designing a new facility began a year ago, according to Leech. The team toured the facilities of several professional sports teams — including the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors — to create a facility that best served the needs of the Broncos.



"We thought about it with a player-first and football-centric mindset," Leech said.



The Broncos' day-to-day operations will not be significantly impacted by the construction, and the Broncos will continue to host fans during training camp during the project. Once the new facility is complete, the existing facility will be demolished and replaced with a grass-seating berm from which fans can view training camp. The new facility will also feature ample fan and hospitality spaces, including an amenity courtyard, rooftop terrace, balconies and seating areas.



Denver partnered with HOK (a global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm) and Rockwell Group (an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm) on the design for the new facility.



The Broncos' current facility was built in 1990, and Centura Health assumed a 10-year naming rights deal in May of 2023.