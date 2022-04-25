Denver Broncos | News

Broncos announce jersey numbers for new additions

Apr 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of the Broncos' voluntary veteran minicamp, the team announced jersey numbers for its new additions to the roster.

In addition to the previously noted jersey numbers for quarterback Russell Wilson (No. 3), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (No. 5) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (No. 97), the remainder of the team's new players also received their numbers.

The following is a look at the team's new additions and their jersey numbers:

Table inside Article
No.Name
3QB Russell Wilson
5OLB Randy Gregory
11QB Josh Johnson
17P Corliss Waitman
20S J.R. Reed
21CB K'Waun Williams
34CB Essang Bassey
49ILB Alex Singleton
57OL Billy Turner
64G Ben Braden
69OL Tom Compton
74T Casey Tucker
87TE Eric Tomlinson
90DE Jonathan Kongbo
97DT D.J. Jones

Four returning players also switched jersey numbers, as cornerback Ronald Darby will wear No. 23, defensive lineman DeShawn Williams will wear No. 99, safety Jamar Johnson will wear No. 41 and wide receiver Travis Fulgham will wear No. 15. Darby wore No. 23 in Washington in 2020, while Williams wore No. 99 during his collegiate career at Clemson.

All jersey numbers are subject to change ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season.

