Broncos announce jersey numbers for new additions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of the Broncos' voluntary veteran minicamp, the team announced jersey numbers for its new additions to the roster.
In addition to the previously noted jersey numbers for quarterback Russell Wilson (No. 3), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (No. 5) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (No. 97), the remainder of the team's new players also received their numbers.
The following is a look at the team's new additions and their jersey numbers:
|No.
|Name
|3
|QB Russell Wilson
|5
|OLB Randy Gregory
|11
|QB Josh Johnson
|17
|P Corliss Waitman
|20
|S J.R. Reed
|21
|CB K'Waun Williams
|34
|CB Essang Bassey
|49
|ILB Alex Singleton
|57
|OL Billy Turner
|64
|G Ben Braden
|69
|OL Tom Compton
|74
|T Casey Tucker
|87
|TE Eric Tomlinson
|90
|DE Jonathan Kongbo
|97
|DT D.J. Jones
Four returning players also switched jersey numbers, as cornerback Ronald Darby will wear No. 23, defensive lineman DeShawn Williams will wear No. 99, safety Jamar Johnson will wear No. 41 and wide receiver Travis Fulgham will wear No. 15. Darby wore No. 23 in Washington in 2020, while Williams wore No. 99 during his collegiate career at Clemson.
All jersey numbers are subject to change ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season.