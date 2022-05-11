Denver Broncos | News

Broncos announce jersey numbers for 2022 draft class

May 11, 2022 at 10:14 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' rookie draft picks have chosen their new numbers.

Denver's nine draft picks will don their jerseys for this weekend's rookie minicamp.

Here's a look at which numbers were selected:

OLB Nik Bonitto - No. 42

TE Greg Dulcich - No. 80

CB Damarri Mathis - No. 27

DE Eyioma Uwazurike - No. 96

S Delarrin Turner-Yell - No. 32

WR Montrell Washington - No. 12

C Luke Wattenberg - No. 60

DE Matt Henningsen - No. 91

CB Faion Hicks - No. 29

As always, all numbers are subject to change ahead of the start of the regular season.

