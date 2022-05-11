Broncos announce jersey numbers for 2022 draft class

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' rookie draft picks have chosen their new numbers.
Denver's nine draft picks will don their jerseys for this weekend's rookie minicamp.
Here's a look at which numbers were selected:
OLB Nik Bonitto - No. 42
TE Greg Dulcich - No. 80
CB Damarri Mathis - No. 27
DE Eyioma Uwazurike - No. 96
S Delarrin Turner-Yell - No. 32
WR Montrell Washington - No. 12
C Luke Wattenberg - No. 60
DE Matt Henningsen - No. 91
CB Faion Hicks - No. 29
As always, all numbers are subject to change ahead of the start of the regular season.