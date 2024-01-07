Broncos announce inactives for Week 18 finale vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS — Several young players are active for the Broncos in their season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rookie safety JL Skinner could see game action for the second time this season, while safety Devon Key and rookie tackle Alex Palczewski are active for the first time in their careers.

Tight end Chris Manhertz (illness) was the lone starter among the Broncos' inactives, which the team announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff. He was ruled out on Friday. Tackle Mike McGlinchey, who was also ruled out, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Cornerback Art Green, who was promoted from the practice squad to the Broncos' roster on Saturday, is among Denver's other inactive players.