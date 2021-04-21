Denver Broncos | News

Broncos and UCHealth combine to offer vaccinations to organization members and their families

Apr 21, 2021 at 03:50 PM
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

Broncos, UCHealth host COVID-19 vaccination event for players, coaches, staff and families

On Wednesday, the Broncos hosted a vaccination event for all members of the organization and their families in partnership with UCHealth.

Offensive Quality Control Coach Chris Cook receives his vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
1 / 44

Offensive Quality Control Coach Chris Cook receives his vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Offensive Quality Control Coach Justin Rascati talks with vaccination personnel during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
2 / 44

Offensive Quality Control Coach Justin Rascati talks with vaccination personnel during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Quarterbacks Coach Mike Shula receives his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
3 / 44

Quarterbacks Coach Mike Shula receives his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Quarterbacks Coach Mike Shula takes a photo of his vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
4 / 44

Quarterbacks Coach Mike Shula takes a photo of his vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Derrek Tuszka checks in for his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
5 / 44

Derrek Tuszka checks in for his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Derrek Tuszka prepares to receive his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
6 / 44

Derrek Tuszka prepares to receive his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Deyon Sizer greets Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
7 / 44

Deyon Sizer greets Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, talks with Deyon Sizer during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
8 / 44

Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, talks with Deyon Sizer during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Deyon Sizer poses for a photo after receiving his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
9 / 44

Deyon Sizer poses for a photo after receiving his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
College/Pro Scout Rob Paton pulls his sleeve up in preparation for his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
10 / 44

College/Pro Scout Rob Paton pulls his sleeve up in preparation for his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Chris Kuper prepares to receive his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
11 / 44

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Chris Kuper prepares to receive his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Chris Kuper prepares to receive his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
12 / 44

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Chris Kuper prepares to receive his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Chris Kuper prepares to receive his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
13 / 44

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Chris Kuper prepares to receive his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Chris Kuper receives his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
14 / 44

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Chris Kuper receives his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
15 / 44

A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
A staffer prepares needles with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
16 / 44

A staffer prepares needles with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits on the table during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
17 / 44

A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits on the table during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
A staffer prepares needles with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
18 / 44

A staffer prepares needles with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
COVID-19 vaccination record cards lie in a stack next to prepared needles during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
19 / 44

COVID-19 vaccination record cards lie in a stack next to prepared needles during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
A staffer sanitizes an area on Offensive Quality Control Coach Justin Rascati's arm in preparation for his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
20 / 44

A staffer sanitizes an area on Offensive Quality Control Coach Justin Rascati's arm in preparation for his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen talks with Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
21 / 44

Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen talks with Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Derrek Tuszka receives his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
22 / 44

Derrek Tuszka receives his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, talks with Deyon Sizer during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
23 / 44

Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, talks with Deyon Sizer during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Deyon Sizer is prepared for his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
24 / 44

Deyon Sizer is prepared for his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, talks with Deyon Sizer during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
25 / 44

Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, talks with Deyon Sizer during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Deyon Sizer receives his vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
26 / 44

Deyon Sizer receives his vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jonathan Harris receives his COVID-19 vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
27 / 44

Jonathan Harris receives his COVID-19 vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
College/Pro Scout Rob Paton receives his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
28 / 44

College/Pro Scout Rob Paton receives his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
College/Pro Scout Rob Paton receives his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
29 / 44

College/Pro Scout Rob Paton receives his vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Patrick Morris receives his COVID-19 vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
30 / 44

Patrick Morris receives his COVID-19 vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Patrick Morris receives his COVID-19 vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
31 / 44

Patrick Morris receives his COVID-19 vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Patrick Morris receives his vaccination card from a staffer as he talks with Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
32 / 44

Patrick Morris receives his vaccination card from a staffer as he talks with Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Patrick Morris talks with Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
33 / 44

Patrick Morris talks with Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, answers questions during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
34 / 44

Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, answers questions during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen talks with UCHealth staffer and Patrick Morris during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
35 / 44

Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen talks with UCHealth staffer and Patrick Morris during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
A staffer prepares a needle from a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
36 / 44

A staffer prepares a needle from a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Graham Glasgow receives his COVID-19 vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
37 / 44

Graham Glasgow receives his COVID-19 vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Graham Glasgow holds his COVID-19 vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
38 / 44

Graham Glasgow holds his COVID-19 vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
39 / 44

Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
40 / 44

Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
41 / 44

Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, talks with Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
42 / 44

Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, talks with Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen talks with Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
43 / 44

Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen talks with Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, and Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
44 / 44

Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control, and Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for coaches, players and staff at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After COVID-19 vaccinations became available to the general public in early April, the Broncos joined with UCHealth on Wednesday to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to more than 150 members of the organization and their families at the Broncos' UCHealth Training Center headquarters.

And with cases increasing in recent weeks, the timing couldn't be more crucial, UCHealth Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control Dr. Michelle Barron said.

"Getting a vaccine is so important right now," Barron said. "We're seeing cases starting to rise. We're in this race right now where we need to combat the COVID spread by getting a vaccine, and having the Broncos do this is just amazing. I'm so excited for everyone here today that is getting access to the vaccine. This vaccine still is probably the most exciting thing that we've seen in modern medicine in years or decades because of how safe it is, how well it works. And the opportunity to do this today and be part of this great team with the Broncos and to protect the community is just amazing."

Over the past year, Barron and Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen have helped guide the team's COVID-19 prevention efforts, along with the Broncos' Infection Control Officers, Nancy Svoboda and Steve Antonopulos. About two months ago, Bowlen, Svoboda and Antonopulos began to research and work with the state and governor's office to get this opportunity shortly after vaccinations became available to the general public. After that happened, the organization worked with Barron and UCHealth to help players, coaches and other staff members receive any information they needed to make their decisions.

"We are providing the information and the transparent information and the statistics in order for you to make the decision for yourself and your family," Bowlen said. "We believe that the safest option for this community is to get the shot, and I believe the league is also sending that message by requiring Tier 1 and Tier 2 staff who closely interact with the team to be vaccinated, unless they have a religious or medical reason. So I would say it's a strong message, but it's respectful of other people's choices."

There has been some hesitation nationwide regarding the vaccine, but with nearly 32 million Americans having contracted the disease and almost 600,000 having died from it, Barron said that the potential side effect of receiving the vaccine and missing a day due to fatigue is far outweighed by the potential illness and aftereffects from catching COVID-19.

"Getting COVID is far worse," Barron said. "Getting COVID can have long-term effects even if you're young and healthy. Some people continue to have fatigue, have headaches, have memory loss. So it's not a walk in the park. Certainly, people get COVID, get hospitalized and die. So that's often what I sort of say: One day without having a workout, one day maybe having to be a couch potato vs. however many days in the hospital, however many days with not being able to do what you want to do because you don't feel well, or the potential for dying. I think for a lot of people that ends up being a very easy choice."

And while each dose of the Pfizer vaccine carried the promise of reducing the risk of the disease at an individual level, they also held the hope of helping return the region and beyond to pre-pandemic conditions and ensuring public health.

The Broncos, like other NFL teams, are planning to host games in 2021 at full capacity. Vaccinations aren't the only thing to help ensure that, but they play a large role in helping achieve the level of public health necessary to do that safely in the fall.

"That's something that we're discussing often, as Commissioner [Roger] Goodell said this past month, that the NFL is looking to have 100 percent capacity in their stadiums," Bowlen said. "But that requires us all to take the safety precautions that are necessary. We'll be prepared to do that with the help of medical experts like Dr. Barron advising us on how to safely reopen our building to fans and season-ticket holders."

But while that goal is important, Bowlen noted that the bigger one is simply helping the Denver area be as safe as possible.

"Football is family, and we care about our community," Bowlen said. "This is an incredible platform. We have to consider how we use this platform to keep our community safe. That's a great responsibility that we have, and we take it very seriously."

