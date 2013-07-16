Broncos and 9NEWS Announce Preseason Broadcast Team

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos and 9NEWS on Tuesday announced that Verne Lundquist (at Sea., 8/17; vs. Ari., 8/29) and Kevin Burkhardt (at S.F., 8/8) will serve as the play-by-play voices for three of Denver's preseason games with former safety John Lynch providing analysis.

KUSA-TV anchor/reporter Rod Mackey will join the broadcast team from the sidelines for those three contests (Denver's game against St. Louis on Aug. 24 will be televised nationally by CBS).

Lundquist, a member of the National Sportscasters and Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame, previously teamed with former Bronco Alfred Williams on two preseason broadcasts for KUSA in 2011. He currently works for CBS Sports as a play-by-play announcer for college football and NCAA basketball in addition to providing commentary for major PGA golf tournaments, including the Masters.

Burkhardt has experience calling Dallas Cowboys games with Compass Media Networks as well as serving as the on-field reporter for New York Mets television broadcasts with SportsNet New York. This season, he will begin his first year calling NFL games on FOX.

Lynch, who made the Pro Bowl during each of his four years (2004-07) playing for the Broncos, will enter his sixth season as an analyst for FOX NFL broadcasts. He also has experience working as a commentator for Tampa Bay's preseason games.

In addition to his work as an anchor/reporter for KUSA since 2000, Mackey has worked as a preseason sideline reporter with 9News Broncos broadcasts as well KUSA-TV/850 KOA Radio simulcasts during the last two years.