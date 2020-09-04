Denver Broncos | News

Broncos agree to trade DL Christian Covington to Bengals for LB Austin Calitro

Sep 04, 2020 at 12:24 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

200904_Calitro1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have agreed to trade defensive lineman Christian Covington to the Cincinnati Bengals for linebacker Austin Calitro, the team announced Friday.

Calitro, a third-year pro, has appeared in 29 games and started nine games during his career. He has tallied 85 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and two passes defensed.

An undrafted free agent in 2017, Calitro bounced from the Jets to 49ers to Seahawks to Browns and then returned to Seattle in June of 2018. He started five games for the Seahawks that season and tallied 45 tackles. He was waived by Seattle following training camp in 2019 and was claimed by Jacksonville, where he appeared in 13 games in 2019. He started four games for the Jaguars, including a three-game stretch to end the season.

He was also a key special teams player in both Seattle and Jacksonville.

Calitro then joined the Bengals in April of 2020 before being traded to Denver on Friday. The Broncos made another trade earlier this week when they agreed to trade cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Giants for a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Covington, meanwhile, heads to Cincinnati after signing with the Broncos in late April. The sixth-year vet was competing at a crowded position group that includes Jurrell Casey, Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, Dre'Mont Jones, McTelvin Agim, DeMarcus Walker and DeShawn Williams.

The Broncos must trim their roster to 53 players before 2 p.m. MT on Saturday.

Related Content

news

Hot Topics: Broncos' defense 'battling nonstop,' setting standard for rest of team

Denver's defense has set a tone — and a standard of excellence — in the early part of the season.

news

Injury Report: QB Russell Wilson 'day to day' with hamstring injury

Also, HC Nathaniel Hackett announced that OLB Aaron Patrick will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL.

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie TE Greg Dulcich scores touchdown in first NFL game

Plus, Pat Surtain II continues to cement his status as a top-tier cornerback.

news

'We should've won that game': Broncos can't take advantage of stellar defensive performance as offense struggles in 19-16 OT loss

"The only thing that matters is us winning," Russell Wilson said. "I'm not going to sugar coat it. The only thing that matters is us winning and finding a way.

news

#DENvsLAC postgame injury update: Russell Wilson suffers hamstring injury against Chargers

OLB Aaron Patrick and CB Essang Bassey also suffered injuries in the game.

news

Quinn Meinerz among Broncos active for 'Monday Night Football' vs. Chargers

Meinerz has not played since the Broncos' Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Broncos activate S Justin Simmons, TE Greg Dulcich, CB Michael Ojemudia from IR

Denver also elevated LS Mitchell Fraboni and S Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the active roster for its Week 6 game against the Chargers

news

Mile High Morning: Bradley Chubb enjoying the ride amid his return to elite play

"The fact that we're all rushing so hard together as one, it's been working out, man, and it's been fun," Chubb told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider. "We're moving as one in these meeting rooms, and then we're going out there and executing it."

news

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers on 'Monday Night Football': How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers on October 17, 2022.

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' offense shed feast-or-famine results vs. Chargers?

The Broncos will look to better their record and improve their division mark to 1-1 on the season as they travel to SoFi Stadium to battle Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

news

Injury Report: ILB Josey Jewell, S Caden Sterns ruled out for Broncos' matchup with Chargers

The Broncos listed seven players as questionable.

news

Broncos sign TE Dalton Keene to practice squad, release LS Joe Fortunato from practice squad

The Broncos have seemingly made a decision at long snapper.

Advertising