Broncos agree to trade DL Christian Covington to Bengals for LB Austin Calitro

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have agreed to trade defensive lineman Christian Covington to the Cincinnati Bengals for linebacker Austin Calitro, the team announced Friday.

Calitro, a third-year pro, has appeared in 29 games and started nine games during his career. He has tallied 85 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and two passes defensed.

An undrafted free agent in 2017, Calitro bounced from the Jets to 49ers to Seahawks to Browns and then returned to Seattle in June of 2018. He started five games for the Seahawks that season and tallied 45 tackles. He was waived by Seattle following training camp in 2019 and was claimed by Jacksonville, where he appeared in 13 games in 2019. He started four games for the Jaguars, including a three-game stretch to end the season.

He was also a key special teams player in both Seattle and Jacksonville.

Calitro then joined the Bengals in April of 2020 before being traded to Denver on Friday. The Broncos made another trade earlier this week when they agreed to trade cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Giants for a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Covington, meanwhile, heads to Cincinnati after signing with the Broncos in late April. The sixth-year vet was competing at a crowded position group that includes Jurrell Casey, Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, Dre'Mont Jones, McTelvin Agim, DeMarcus Walker and DeShawn Williams.