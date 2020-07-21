Broncos agree to terms with third-round pick Michael Ojemudia on rookie contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have agreed to terms with the first member of their 2020 NFL Draft class.
Cornerback Michael Ojemudia, the 77th-overall pick in April's NFL Draft, agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract on Tuesday.
Ojemudia tallied 125 tackles, six interceptions and 17 passes defensed during his career at Iowa. He is expected to compete for playing time as a rookie in Head Coach Vic Fangio's defense.
The Broncos' rookie class is scheduled to report to UCHealth Training Center on Thursday.
The remaining nine members of the Broncos' draft class have yet to agree to terms.