Broncos agree to terms with third-round pick Michael Ojemudia on rookie contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have agreed to terms with the first member of their 2020 NFL Draft class.

Cornerback Michael Ojemudia, the 77th-overall pick in April's NFL Draft, agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract on Tuesday.

Ojemudia tallied 125 tackles, six interceptions and 17 passes defensed during his career at Iowa. He is expected to compete for playing time as a rookie in Head Coach Vic Fangio's defense.

The Broncos' rookie class is scheduled to report to UCHealth Training Center on Thursday.