Wednesday, Mar 13, 2019 02:23 PM

Broncos agree to terms with CB Kareem Jackson

FA_jackson_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos just got a little more versatile in the secondary.

Denver agreed to terms Wednesday on a three-year deal with cornerback Kareem Jackson, a 30-year-old veteran who showed positional versatility during the last of his nine seasons in Houston.

Jackson exclusively played cornerback until the 2018 season, when he moved to the safety position. Injuries at cornerback, though, pushed Jackson back to his previous position after four games.

During his nine years in Houston, Jackson tallied 16 interceptions, three touchdowns, five forced fumbles, 559 total tackles and 88 passes defensed.

At this year's NFL Combine, Head Coach Vic Fangio said it was non-negotiable for a player in his defense to be able to tackle. Jackson certainly has that ability.

In 2018, Jackson notched 87 tackles, 17 pass deflections, two interceptions and also recorded a pair of games with double-digit tackles.

Against the Broncos in Week 9, Jackson tallied four tackles and two passes defended — one of which came when he laid a hard hit on running back Phillip Lindsay.

Jackson was consistently available during his career with the Texans. The Alabama product missed just two games over the previous three seasons and has played in 132 of a possible 144 regular-season games during his career.

