Broncos address evolving COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation with employees

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos on Thursday communicated the organization's plans to deal with the evolving COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation.

After holding an executive staff meeting on Thursday morning at UCHealth Training Center that included President & CEO Joe Ellis and General Manager John Elway, the Broncos announced to employees that those who are able to work from home have the option to do so.

The team informed employees that it is prioritizing its employees' health, their families and the community over all operations — both football and business.

Over the last 24 hours, the Broncos have been in close and constant communication with the league office as well as the Governor's office. The team is closely monitoring recommendations from NFL, state and health officials with this serious and evolving situation.

Earlier on Thursday, the Broncos postponed their Empowerment Summit — a day of professional development for nearly 100 local female student-athletes — that was scheduled for Friday at Empower Field at Mile High. The NFL also announced that its league meeting scheduled for later this month in West Palm Beach, Fla., has been postponed.