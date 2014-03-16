Broncos Add Sanders to Offense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --In the first 24 hours of free agency, the Broncos invested in "brutal nasty" on the defensive side of the ball.

Sunday, the front office turned its attention to the offense.

The Broncos agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, pending a physical.

Sanders set career highs in receptions (67), receiving yards (740) and touchdowns (six) in 2013, when he played in all 16 games for the second consecutive season and started a career-best 10 contests.

He also made plays as a returner, taking six kickoffs at least 20 yards back down the field and breaking two for 40 or more yards. Though he didn't return any punts in 2013, he averages nearly 11 yards per punt return in his career.

With Trindon Holliday currently a free agent, Sanders could help fill a returner role in Denver as well.

He is the second receiver the Broncos have added to the active roster in the past week, as the club re-signed wideout Andre Caldwell just before the start of the free agency period.