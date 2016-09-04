Broncos add LB Kyle Kragen to practice squad

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After beginning their practice-squad signings with eight players when the signing period began, the Broncos added linebacker Kyle Kragen to the practice squad.

The rookie was previously signed as a college free agent in May, but was waived when the Broncos were required to bring the roster down to the league-mandated limit of 53 players.

Kragen played mostly special teams until the Broncos' final preseason game in Arizona. In that game, he played 44 defensive snaps and recorded six total tackles, fourth-most on the team.