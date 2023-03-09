Denver Broncos | News

Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft picks officially set

Mar 09, 2023 at 03:43 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft picks are officially set.

Denver still holds five picks in the draft, but the order is now complete following the NFL's announcement of compensatory picks.

The Broncos hold the following picks:

Round 3, No. 67 overall (from Indianapolis)

Most-recent selection: OL Joshua Ezeudu (NY Giants)

Round 3, No. 68 overall

Most-recent selection: CB Martin Emerson (CLE)

Round 4, No. 108 overall

Most-recent selection: DT Perrion Winfrey (CLE)

Round 5, No. 139 overall

Most-recent selection: TE Isaiah Likely (BAL)

Round 6, No. 195 overall (from Pittsburgh)

Most-recent selection: OL Jamaree Salyer (LAC)

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27.

