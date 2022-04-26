Broncos' 2021 schedule release video 'Peyton "The Intern" Manning' wins 2022 Webby Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos' 2021 schedule release video, “Peyton ‘The Intern’ Manning,” has won a 2022 Webby Award in the Sports Social (Video) category, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Broncos are the first-ever NFL franchise to win a Webby Award in the any category as chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), a global organization of industry experts and technology innovators. Additionally, "Peyton 'The Intern' Manning" was the People's Voice Winner for receiving the most public votes in its category. Other finalists for the award were Laundry Service, Translation LLC, Beats by Dre and LDWW.

Regarded as the internet's highest honor, the Webby Awards has been the premiere award for online excellence for over two decades, honoring the companies and people who have critically shaped digital technology and culture.

The Broncos' video was the NFL's most-watched schedule release video in 2021 with over two million views across all social media platforms. Featuring Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, the clip takes viewers through Manning's "internship" with the team as he performs various tasks with different departments. The video was edited to reflect nostalgic TV shows and allow for Manning's personality and humor to connect with fans.