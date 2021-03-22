Broncos' 2021 NFL Draft picks finalized

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the first wave of free agency concludes, General Manager George Paton and the Broncos now officially know the picks they'll be working with in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The NFL announced the official draft order on Friday, which finalized when the Broncos are slated to make their nine selections in next month's draft.
Denver holds one pick in each of the first six rounds and three picks in the seventh and final round of the draft. The Broncos acquired additional seventh-round picks via trades with the Giants and Browns.
The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Cleveland, Ohio. The NFL announced Monday that fans and select prospects will be on site for the three-day event, which will take place at several locations in Cleveland, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The Broncos' picks are as followed:
Round 1: No. 9
Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: RB Otis Armstrong, 1973
Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: CB C.J. Henderson, Jacksonville
Round 2: No. 40
Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: WR Courtland Sutton, 2018
Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: DT Ross Blacklock, Houston
Round 3: No. 71
Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: DE Dre'Mont Jones, 2019
Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: DT Justin Madubuike, Baltimore
Round 4: No. 114
Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: S David Bruton, 2009
Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: DT Leki Fotu, Arizona
Round 5: No. 152
Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: DB Jeff Shoate, 2004
Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: S Kenny Robinson Jr., Carolina
Round 6: No. 191
Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: TE Jeb Putzier, 2002
Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: P Braden Mann, New York Jets
Round 7: No. 237
Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: N/A
Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: CB Thakarius Keyes, Kansas City
Round 7: No. 239 (via Giants)
Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: K Paul Ernster, 2005
Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: CB Dane Jackson, Buffalo
Round 7: No. 253 (via Browns)
Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: QB Chad Kelly, 2017
Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: G Kyle Hinton, Minnesota