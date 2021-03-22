Broncos' 2021 NFL Draft picks finalized

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the first wave of free agency concludes, General Manager George Paton and the Broncos now officially know the picks they'll be working with in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The NFL announced the official draft order on Friday, which finalized when the Broncos are slated to make their nine selections in next month's draft.

Denver holds one pick in each of the first six rounds and three picks in the seventh and final round of the draft. The Broncos acquired additional seventh-round picks via trades with the Giants and Browns.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Cleveland, Ohio. The NFL announced Monday that fans and select prospects will be on site for the three-day event, which will take place at several locations in Cleveland, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Broncos' picks are as followed:

Round 1: No. 9

Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: RB Otis Armstrong, 1973

Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: CB C.J. Henderson, Jacksonville

Round 2: No. 40

Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: WR Courtland Sutton, 2018

Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: DT Ross Blacklock, Houston

Round 3: No. 71

Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: DE Dre'Mont Jones, 2019

Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: DT Justin Madubuike, Baltimore

Round 4: No. 114

Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: S David Bruton, 2009

Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: DT Leki Fotu, Arizona

Round 5: No. 152

Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: DB Jeff Shoate, 2004

Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: S Kenny Robinson Jr., Carolina

Round 6: No. 191

Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: TE Jeb Putzier, 2002

Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: P Braden Mann, New York Jets

Round 7: No. 237

Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: N/A

Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: CB Thakarius Keyes, Kansas City

Round 7: No. 239 (via Giants)

Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: K Paul Ernster, 2005

Most-recent NFL selection with this pick: CB Dane Jackson, Buffalo

Round 7: No. 253 (via Browns)

Most-recent Broncos selection with this pick: QB Chad Kelly, 2017