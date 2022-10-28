Denver Broncos | News

'Barring any setbacks,' QB Russell Wilson to start vs. Jaguars

Oct 28, 2022 at 08:27 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

LONDON — Russell Wilson is poised to return to the starting lineup.

"Barring any setbacks, we're hoping to see Russell out there," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Friday afternoon's practice at Harrow School.

Wilson missed the Broncos' Week 7 loss with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Chargers on "Monday Night Football."

Hackett said Wilson did not have any limitations in Friday's practice, and he was not given a game status. The lack of a game status indicates he is expected to be available to play.

After another week, Hackett said the Broncos are "more comfortable" with Wilson playing against the Jaguars than they were a week ago.

"Russell's always going to think he can go," Hackett said. "That's what you love about the guy. He's always going to want to be out there. He's a true competitor. For us, we wanted to be sure we gave him time to be able to get his mind right, his body right, everything. Just being out here, watching him throw, watching him move in the pocket, you felt a lot more comfortable than last week."

Hackett said the team considered holding Wilson out for another week, but noted "if he can go, we want him to be able to play."

Wilson began his last game by completing his first 10 passes and leading the Broncos to a 10-0 lead over the Chargers. Hackett said the Broncos need to focus on "those basics and those fundamentals" to find continued success against the Jaguars.

I" think that's what we did great in that beginning," Hackett said. "He was able to get some competitions early … We just want to continue that. We want to spread the ball around, we want to be efficient and take the shots when we need to take them."

Advertising