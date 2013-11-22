Ball's Rookie Journal: Two TDs

EDITOR'S NOTE: This season, rookie running back Montee Ball is chronicling his rookie campaign on DenverBroncos.com. The latest in his weekly entries looks back at his two-touchdown game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Well, that was really exciting. Especially with my role right now in this offense, I had to be patient.
The first touchdown was really a simple play call, a simple run call. The offensive line and tight ends did a great job blocking. Half a yard, as a running back, you've got to take that personal if you don't get in. Half a yard, that's why you're here. That's our job -- to get the hard yards. I ran the ball, I saw a little gap and I thought I may have overrun it a little bit, so I had to try to spin back in, and I did and it worked.
The second one was another simple play call. The O-line did a great job. Our guard pulled, went around the edge and I just followed him and outran the defenders. It was very exciting, man.
It's pretty hard to score in this offense just because of all the great players that are on the roster. It's really hard to get in the end zone as a running back. I'm very, very proud of myself for perservering, but there's still a lot more work to do.
They say as the weather gets colder, teams want to run the ball more. I think for a lot of teams in the NFL, that's how it goes. Well, the ones in the bad weather, at least. I can see us really putting a lot of emphasis on the run, and it's good. It's great because we're going to keep this balanced-style offense, I believe. For us running backs, we most definitely love it, because we want to do the right things for our teammates.
This Sunday, other than the weather, which is not that big of a deal -- Coach Del Rio told us this morning, we're up in the mountains, so we understand the call -- I know us players, we're very excited. Our defense, they've got to make sure -- just like their coaches are telling their defense -- you've got to stop the quarterback. You've got to stop the quarterback. Other than that, the only thing we can focus on is just executing. We had a great week of preparation and we'll just carry it forward to the game.
On a separate note, Eric Decker has been talking a lot about the Gophers when they play the Badgers. Let's talk about that. I'm feeling confident. The Badgers are most definitely going to win. OK, you never know, though -- it depends on what team shows up. It's in Minnesota, so it depends on which Badgers show up. It's going to be exciting. I'm most definitely going to catch the game.
I try to watch as many as possible. The great thing about it is there's a nice little Wisconsin restaurant/bar downtown that me and my family will go to whenever my family comes in town. It's pretty cool.
Talk to you next week.