Ball's Rookie Journal: Two TDs

EDITOR'S NOTE: This season, rookie running back Montee Ball is chronicling his rookie campaign on DenverBroncos.com. The latest in his weekly entries looks back at his two-touchdown game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Well, that was really exciting. Especially with my role right now in this offense, I had to be patient.

The first touchdown was really a simple play call, a simple run call. The offensive line and tight ends did a great job blocking. Half a yard, as a running back, you've got to take that personal if you don't get in. Half a yard, that's why you're here. That's our job -- to get the hard yards. I ran the ball, I saw a little gap and I thought I may have overrun it a little bit, so I had to try to spin back in, and I did and it worked.

The second one was another simple play call. The O-line did a great job. Our guard pulled, went around the edge and I just followed him and outran the defenders. It was very exciting, man.

It's pretty hard to score in this offense just because of all the great players that are on the roster. It's really hard to get in the end zone as a running back. I'm very, very proud of myself for perservering, but there's still a lot more work to do.