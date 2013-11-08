Ball's Rookie Journal: Praying for Coach

EDITOR'S NOTE: Rookie running back Montee Ball is contributing to DenverBroncos.com every week throughout the 2013 season.

Let's start with the news about Coach Fox. We heard he's doing really well and is out of the hospital. I'm very happy for him and his family. That's a great thing. I've most definitely been praying for him.

Losing a coach like this is something that's never happened in all my years in sports -- most definitely a new experience for me and a very unfortunate situation. But today brought great news.

Coach Del Rio has been great. You can tell he's a defensive guy from a couple of comments that he'll make now and then. Once the offense has a good day, he would really call us to huddle up and kind of say, "We need to do better tomorrow," stuff like that, because the offense did so well today. It's kind of funny. But it's great, though, because defense wins championships. It's just little things that he does. He's done a great job. He's a great leader, for sure.

As far as the timing of the bye week, it was amazing. I relaxed. It was a great time to get away for a little bit, to see my family and to really step back and evaluate yourself from the first half of the season.

And just before the bye, obviously, I got in the end zone. That was great. It's about time, man. It's been long enough. But like I said, better late than never. Now I feel like things are rolling for me and it's a new season for me.

The first half is done with. There's nothing I can do with it besides evaluate myself and make myself better, which I know for a fact I can. And I'm about to make a huge jump.

This second half starts with a division game, and if I'm not mistaken we play five games in the AFC West in the final eight weeks. That obviously means it's a very important stretch.