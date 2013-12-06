Ball's Rookie Journal: Gaining Momentum

EDITOR'S NOTE: Running back Montee Ball is chronicling his rookie campaign with weekly entries on DenverBroncos.com.

Oh, man. I'm not going to lie – it's super cold outside. But it's not too bad, though. I think we got some great work in – going out and practicing – because that's what we're going to play in.

Coach Gase said everything moves too quickly for us to worry about the temperature, and that's a good point that he made because you don't have time to think about the cold, really. This game is so fast, everything is moving so fast, you don't have time to think about the cold. I feel like we got in some great work this week in preparation for the Titans.

As for my game last week, it felt great. It felt great because I was struggling early on and now I'm finally making plays for my teammates. It's a great feeling. It's a great feeling knowing that your teammates know finally what I'm capable of doing. I put 100 up – now I've got to make sure I do it every game.

That's our job – that's what they brought me here for. That's what running backs are here to do. You've got to make people miss, you've got to run people over, protect the football. But our O-line did a great job of creating seams for me.

Where I go from here -- not really forgetting about it, but that game is in the past now. I've got to duplicate it or even do better than what I did last game for this upcoming game.

The Titans, they've got a good D-line. Their D-line is very aggressive, they do a great job of collapsing the pocket – their four guys up front and their linebackers are really, really athletic guys and they play with heart. For us, like I said, it's any given Sunday. Despite any records, it's any given Sunday. We're going to show up prepared and execute because we respect them.