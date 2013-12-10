Ball's Rookie Journal: Confidence Rising

EDITOR'S NOTE: Running back Montee Ball has been chronicling his rookie season on DenverBroncos.com. Below is his latest entry.

I feel good. I can tell you my confidence is going where it needs to go, and I'm going to make sure it continues to go that way. Everything's clicking right now on all cylinders. I've just got to make sure to keep grinding.

I found the end zone again last week, and that feeling never gets old, just because you know it's a well-executed play. Everyone did a great job on that play obviously for the ball to end up in the end zone, and then you get to celebrate with your teammates and your fans.

The win against the Titans clinched the playoffs, but we're not going to just be satisfied with that. Obviously it's one game at a time, because if you skip and look forward you're going to miss opportunities in the game coming up. But just like every other team, our goal is to play in the Super Bowl.

It's a very, very quick turnaround this week. But for us players, it didn't sneak up on us. We knew that it was coming. So we made sure that we took care of our bodies last week going into our previous game knowing that it was going to be a quick turnaround for the Chargers.

We're preparing really hard right now and we're going to go in, execute, expect to win and then you get yourself a couple days off to rest up after the game. That's the good news about the quick turnaround.

We're playing the Chargers for the second time this season. These are the types of games where you really have to go back and watch film and kind of see what was working for them, just expecting for them to bring it this time.

For me right now, as a rookie I'm just paying attention to what the coaches are saying, really taking in what they're saying and just taking every play for what it is but making sure to execute. Just trying to make the plays that I'm capable of to help my team win.