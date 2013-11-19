Ball Nominated for Rookie Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- **As he plunged into the end zone once, and then again, during the Broncos' 27-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday night, running back Montee Ball became the first Broncos rookie to score multiple rushing touchdowns in a game since Knowshon Moreno did it in 2009.

Now, the rookie running back is nominated for the first weekly honor of his young NFL career – the Pepsi NEXT Rookie of the Week award for Week 11.

Fans can vote for Ball, who is joined by fellow nominees Bears defensive end David Bass, Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon, Bills quarterback EJ Manuel and Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin, by clicking here and casting their votes for his performance.

The rookie's pair of scores proved to be pivotal in Denver's *Sunday Night Football *victory over previously unbeaten Kansas City. Ball pounded his way into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:05 left in the second quarter that gave the Broncos a 17-7 lead and helped Denver answer a Kansas City touchdown. Later in the game, Ball tore around the right side of the line and into the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown run that put Denver on top 24-10 late in the third quarter.

For the game, Ball rushed eight times for 25 yards and caught three passes for 16 yards – and although he wasn't aware that he had become the first Bronco rookie to score multiple rushing touchdowns in nearly five years, Ball noted that he was pleased with the effort.

"It feels great, I didn't know that," Ball said. "First off, I have to give a lot of props to the offensive line because they did a great job getting (quarterback Peyton Manning) on his feet and also making holes for us running backs. We just made great reads and executed."

Ball wasn't the only one who was excited about the effort – Interim Head Coach Jack Del Rio also weighed in on Ball's performance after the game.