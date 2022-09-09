Backfields beware: D.J. Jones and Dre'Mont Jones are ready to dominate on the defensive line

"[Wilson] is definitely preparing us for that," D.J. said during OTAs. "Having a mobile quarterback, it's not like he's just standing in the pocket. He's doing what he does. He's out there scrambling around, making plays, so that will definitely prepare us."

The Broncos will face D.J.'s former team on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 3 when the 49ers come to Empower Field at Mile High, and D.J. doesn't just think he will make big plays — he knows he will.

"Simply put, I'm going to go crazy," D.J. said. "Not because [of] anger against them, I love that organization. But everybody, when you play your former team, it goes down."

While D.J. plans to cause chaos through the middle, Dre'Mont will be a fearsome presence on the edge of the defensive line this year. A fourth-year defensive end out of Ohio State, he has become a notable pass rusher over the last two seasons. He recorded 12 sacks and 22 quarterback hits in 29 games from 2020-21, and many expect Dre'Mont to far exceed those numbers going forward.

He is a player that D.J. was especially excited to play with, primarily because of his effectiveness in the pass rush.

"[Dre'Mont's] very disruptive," D.J. said. "I love it. … I'm glad he's here with me, I'm glad I'm here with him."

The defensive end truly made a name for himself in the Broncos' commanding win against the Lions in Week 14 last season, recording a sack, a tackle for loss and a fourth-down pass breakup all in a single drive. It was undoubtedly the greatest series of his career, though he wasn't aware of it at first.

"I didn't realize what I did until I came to the sideline, and everyone was like, 'Bro, do you realize what you just did? That was probably the greatest series I've ever seen in my life,'" Dre'Mont recounted after the game. "I got that from so many people."