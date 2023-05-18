Back on top: The story of Bucky, the Broncos' 27-foot-tall statue, and his return to Empower Field at Mile High

BACK ON TOP

When Bucky was removed from the existing scoreboard in late January, it happened remarkably quickly.

Around sunrise, birds fluttered about his head and a crane moved into place, its long arm extending above the scene. Crew members climbed through the roof hatch and stood, nearly a quarter of Bucky's height, peering up at the massive statue.

The crane then lowered a harness that a few workers in a boom lift carefully put in place to support Bucky on his trip to terra firma. Those on the roof detached it from where it was bolted down, and a short time later, Bucky was getting prepared to be loaded onto the truck that would take him to BSC Signs.

Over the months that followed, Bucky was restored through an extremely meticulous process, BSC Signs owner Joe Landin said. BSC, along with its subcontractors, evaluated Bucky's structural integrity through a variety of tests; they drilled holes at the mounting points and inserted cameras to take a closer look, and they conducted sonic testing for wall thickness.

After those assessments, they took him to E&J Fiberglass to add a new 3/16 inch layer of fiberglass to double the original thickness. Upon return, Bucky received reinforcement with new structural foam in the lower half of his hind legs and his tail for the mounting areas.

And then BSC began to work on the exterior.

"He has the fiberglass coat, fiberglass resin coat, fiberglass gel coat, primer gel coat," Landin said. "He has an adhesion-promoting primer that goes on top of that. He has two coats of sealer coat by AkzoNobel. And then he has two coats of base top coat, white, AkzoNobel as well. And then he has four coats of clear coat on him. And then he's been buffed and shined."

While BSC previously handled the miniature Bucky that adorns the Mile High Monument in Empower Field at Mile High's Lot J parking area, the real one raised more challenges. They had to figure out logistics and design the structure that Bucky would be mounted on for transit and storage. While their 21,000 square foot manufacturing facility can handle most projects with ease, they had to create a temporary paint booth just for Bucky.

"We went all out on him. He's basically brand new," Landin said. "He will last, for sure, at minimum another 30, 40 years with these coatings."

On Thursday, BSC delivered the immaculate and gleaming horse back to Empower Field at Mile High. By noon, he was back at his old home, although at a new elevation. With the scoreboard 31 feet taller than it was before, Bucky stands 161 feet above the field.

For those working for BSC and Mortenson Construction, which is managing the scoreboard renovation, working on this project and seeing Bucky return to his usual towering position was a source of pride.