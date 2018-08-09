Back in the Day: Broncos vs. Vikings

As much as it made the sophisticates in Denver bristle, our town was best described as a cow town.

I remember mentioning to a friend in New York that we did not have a Saks store, and actually asked where in the world we shopped, as if there were no clothing stores here at all.

So Denver was a city screaming for a national identity, and the Broncos, as newly minted members of the NFL, provided that identity.

The Green Bay Packers had won the first two Super Bowl games and the national media proclaimed that it would be years before the AFL teams would be competitive with their big brothers from the NFL.

But the first preseason games between teams from the two leagues were scheduled for 1967, and Denver had back-to-back meetings with Detroit and Minnesota.

As incredible as it seems today, due to minor league baseball, Bears Stadium was not even available so the Broncos-Vikings tilt was slated for Hilltop Stadium at the University of Denver.

The Broncos came into the 1967 season with a new head coach in Lou Saban. Certainly, Denver had been the worst team in pro football and absolutely nothing was expected of the Broncos.

So you cannot imagine the shock when Denver defeated the Detroit Lions at DU Stadium and Saban was literally carried off the field on the shoulders of the city's neophyte pro football fans.

Absolutely no one expected that Denver could win two straight over NFL competition, even in preseason play. But that is exactly what took place on August 18, 1967.