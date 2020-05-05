As NFL plans for 2020 season amid COVID-19 epidemic, safety priority No. 1 for Kareem Jackson, Drew Lock

"I think I heard something about us playing and no fans and all that," Jackson said. "That would be like practice, so in my opinion, that would suck. But just talking with some of the guys, it just doesn't make sense to go play any games unless it's 100-percent safe for us to go out there."

Quarterback Drew Lock shared a similar sentiment, adding that he'll leave the decision to public health experts and doctors.

"Whenever they decide it's OK for us to play," Lock said, "then I'm ready to play."

In the meantime, Lock, Jackson and the rest of their teammates have been training at home and taking part in the virtual offseason program, which includes attending videoconference meetings for their coaches and teammates.

As the country prepares to take steps forward and remove stay-at-home orders in various states, players could in time reconvene with one another separate from team workouts. Before the epidemic, Lock had planned on hosting throwing sessions with the Broncos' wide receivers. That was put on hold, of course. On Tuesday, though, he said that he's still hoping to hold the workouts at some point.