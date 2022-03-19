As first wave of free agency comes to close, GM George Paton not finished adding to Broncos' roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the first wave of free agency comes to a close, the Broncos have added to their roster in a big way.

Denver traded for Russell Wilson, signed starters Randy Gregory and D.J. Jones to solidify the defense and made a number of other moves to add depth to the team.

They're not done, though.

As General Manager George Paton noted on Friday, there are still moves to be made. Shortly after he spoke, the Broncos agreed to terms with reserve quarterback Josh Johnson and linebacker Alex Singleton — but their work won't stop there.

"We have enough room to do a few things," Paton said of the Broncos' salary cap situation.

Asked specifically about the team's secondary and right tackle position, Paton said the Broncos will likely add in both areas.

"We need to add a corner at some point — or two," Paton said. "We have some players that are UFAs [unrestricted free agents] that we're talking to. We'll keep monitoring the guys who get cut and the corners that are still available. We need to add a corner or two, definitely."

Paton said the Broncos are in talks with the representatives for cornerback Bryce Callahan and safety Kareem Jackson and would like both players to return to Denver.

At tackle, Paton will still look to make a move following the signings of Calvin Anderson and Tom Compton to one-year deals.

"We're going to continue to add among the offensive line, whether through free agency or the draft," Paton said. "We still have nine picks and feel good about those picks. [We have] a second and two thirds, so we feel good about that. [We have] two fourths in the Top 10. We're going to keep addressing our team and addressing the line. We still have some cap room to do some things, and we have a lot draft capital as well."