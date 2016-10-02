Aqib Talib shines in return to Tampa Bay

The Broncos' trip to Tampa was all about winning a football game, but that didn't mean Talib didn't also enjoy interacting with the fans in the city where his NFL career began.

"It was special, man," Talib said. "I got a warm welcome off the plane, into the hotel, on the field. I got a warm welcome, man. To able to put on a show like that in front of the fans that I still have in Tampa, it was special."

Those warm interactions wouldn't stop and continued as Talib ran off the field after Sunday's 27-7 win over the Buccaneers. As he slapped hands with fans -- both Broncos and Buccaneers supporters alike -- a fan tossed a jersey and a marker over the railing. Talib essentially had no choice but to sign it, but it wasn't like he minded.

After a game like the one he had Sunday -- one that ended with him receiving the game ball from Head Coach Gary Kubiak -- there was no reason for Talib to be anything but happy.

"It's phenomenal," said linebacker Dekoda Watson, who also played in Tampa. "To be able to come back and have that feeling ... You want to be able to perform your best where you start. Just like Randy Moss said, like he said today, 'When you go back to a team and play a team that let you go or didn't want you, you want to prove that they made a mistake.' I hate to sound like that, but it's the truth."

That statement began as soon as Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston dropped back for his first pass attempt and Talib lurked on the same Raymond James Stadium grass he used to cover as a Buccaneer.