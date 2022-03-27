Annual Meeting Notebook: Broncos to start voluntary offseason program on April 11

LOADING UP THE DEFENSE

The Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson sent shock waves through the league, but the bulk of Denver's moves came on defense. Outside linebacker Randy Gregory, defensive lineman D.J. Jones and cornerback K'Waun Williams were among the Broncos' key additions, and Hackett said his evaluation came from the challenge in playing against them in the past.

"Jones and Williams have given us nightmares for the past three years, so I definitely, after talking with George, wanted to go back to tall the people that were very difficult to go against and were very frustrating to go against and you had to have a plan for," Hackett said. "So I think that's why they're here. ... Jones would demolish everybody. He's a game-wrecker inside there. It's hard to find those guys on the inside that can get that push and penetration. He's fantastic. K'Waun, he's a dude. Just the type of guy he is in the locker room, what he brings as far as a veteran standpoint, and his ability to tackle and blitz is really exciting to have on this team."

Gregory, meanwhile, is another intriguing player that Hackett said is still ascending in his career.

"Without a doubt," Hackett said of if Gregory could continue to improve. "To be able to put him in a two-point stance and be able to use his vision and his power and speed is going to be exciting to watch."

VERSATILITY ALONG THE LINE

The Broncos prioritized their offensive line in free agency, as they re-signed Calvin Anderson and added Tom Compton and Billy Turner.

Hackett said the team's search for a starting offensive line would not be position focused. Instead, they'll move players around to find the best combination.

"We're going to throw everybody everywhere," Hackett said. "One thing I've learned in the past, I think last year we probably had 10 different combinations of offensive line through everybody. It's not necessarily that people will be going for one spot. They've got to train in all the spots, so if something happens they can play anywhere at a high level."

A STRONG BACKUP

The Broncos ensured they had experience behind Wilson, as they signed Josh Johnson to compete for the reserve quarterback spot. Paton said it was "really important" to add a veteran to the room.

"[He's] someone who can help Russ and 'Ryp' [Brett Rypien], but if he has to play, can go in and win football games," Paton said. "I thought he played well this year. He had two games [in which] he threw over 300 yards. He's seen it all and he's a pro. When you talk to him, you'll see it. He's like a coach on the field. He's just going to bring that. It's a great room with Russ and 'Ryp,' and you bring another veteran who really works, knows the process. It's really going to help our room."

FREE-AGENT UPDATE

Paton confirmed the Broncos still hope to re-sign safety Kareem Jackson and running back Melvin Gordon III.