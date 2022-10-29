Andrew Beck named to We Are The Mighty's MIGHTY 25 class of 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck has been named to We Are The Mighty's MIGHTY25 class of 2022, it was announced.

We Are The Mighty is a major media and lifestyle brand for the military community. The MIGHTY 25 is an annual recognition celebrating doing exemplary work within the extended military community. We Are The Mighty recognizes the change makers in the veteran, active duty and military family space. Selectees are advocates utilizing their influence and voices to impact policies, entrepreneurs with a passion for service, volunteers giving so much of themselves to better our world, and leaders whose vision and actions inspire us all.

Beck joins Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera as the only two NFL representatives on the list for 2022.

The 2021 national recipient of USAA's Salute to Service Award, Beck has shown a commitment to supporting military service members and their families throughout his four seasons with the Broncos.

He was a member of the annual NFL USO Tour in the spring of 2022 where he traveled to military bases in Alaska. For the past two seasons for his My Cause My Cleats, he has chosen to represent Freedom Service Dogs' Operation Freedom program, which helps veterans and active-duty military find a new level of confidence and independence with the help of specially trained service dogs.

Beck has partnered with America's Gold Star Families, Buckley Air Force Base, Fort Carson Army Base, TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), USO Colorado, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, Volunteers of America: Colorado and Wounded Warrior Project. In total, he's reached more than 400 military families through his strategic outreach.

About We Are The Mighty