Andrew Beck named to We Are The Mighty's MIGHTY 25 class of 2022

Oct 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck has been named to We Are The Mighty's MIGHTY25 class of 2022, it was announced.

We Are The Mighty is a major media and lifestyle brand for the military community. The MIGHTY 25 is an annual recognition celebrating doing exemplary work within the extended military community. We Are The Mighty recognizes the change makers in the veteran, active duty and military family space. Selectees are advocates utilizing their influence and voices to impact policies, entrepreneurs with a passion for service, volunteers giving so much of themselves to better our world, and leaders whose vision and actions inspire us all.

Beck joins Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera as the only two NFL representatives on the list for 2022.

The 2021 national recipient of USAA's Salute to Service Award, Beck has shown a commitment to supporting military service members and their families throughout his four seasons with the Broncos.

He was a member of the annual NFL USO Tour in the spring of 2022 where he traveled to military bases in Alaska. For the past two seasons for his My Cause My Cleats, he has chosen to represent Freedom Service Dogs' Operation Freedom program, which helps veterans and active-duty military find a new level of confidence and independence with the help of specially trained service dogs.

Beck has partnered with America's Gold Star Families, Buckley Air Force Base, Fort Carson Army Base, TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), USO Colorado, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, Volunteers of America: Colorado and Wounded Warrior Project. In total, he's reached more than 400 military families through his strategic outreach.

About We Are The Mighty

We Are The Mighty is the premier media brand for the 133 million "mega-niche" community of America's military, veterans, and their families. WATM's veteran creators capture this community's voice with original, multi-platform media, branded campaigns, and high-profile events. WATM is committed to making a positive impact in the community we serve. Our unique insights, guidance, and experience provide distinct value to brands, businesses, and anyone looking to authentically connect with our nation's military-veteran community. WATM and MIC are part of Recurrent, a digital media company with one of the largest suites of Military brands.

