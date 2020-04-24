'An outstanding player': OC Pat Shurmur reacts to Broncos' selection of WR Jerry Jeudy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — New Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur's system is predicated on taking shots down the field and putting pressure on opposing secondaries.

On Thursday night, the Broncos added a player to help him implement such a system.

The Broncos drafted wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th-overall pick, and the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner should make Shurmur's first season leading Denver's offense a bit easier.

"Well he's an outstanding player and certainly we were thrilled that he was available when we were picking," Shurmur told DenverBroncos.com's Phil Milani. "Behind the scenes, we did a bunch of mock drafts and we weren't all that certain he would be there. So we were thrilled. He's obviously an outstanding player. He's won a lot of football games. He's played the wide receiver position at a high level in a conference and for a team that's excelled. So we're thrilled about that. He's a winner. Aside from that, he did a great job when he played in the slot. He can also play outside. So he sort of fits that player that we want to play opposite of Courtland Sutton. He was a fit for us obviously schematically. [He's] an outstanding player."

Shurmur said coaches and players alike were "thrilled" by the selection, including second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

"There were a lot of smiles," Shurmur said. "I know they were remote smiles, but there were a lot of smiles amongst the Broncos coaches and players. I spoke to Drew briefly last night and he was obviously thrilled as well. We're excited to get him into the fold."

Shurmur said after thorough evaluation of Jeudy and other receivers in the draft, the team feels "very, very confident" that the Alabama product will have an "outstanding" career in Denver.