Amid focus on energized offense, Justin Simmons, Broncos defense looking to retain defensive strength

"I think the biggest thing is just going to be verbiage," Simmons said. "I think everyone has different ideas of how they want to call things and little intricacies of every defense. I've said it before, but, like, Cover 4 is Cover 4. But the way that you want to run it is just different, going from one coach to another. We're just now getting into those little intricacies, but from my understanding, I think there's going to be a lot of turnover — I mean a lot of things are going to be the same, from the defenses that we've been a part of in years prior."

Communication has been foundational to Simmons' play and the defense's success in the secondary, and even entering his seventh season, he's keeping the same focus.

"I'm just a really firm believer in communication," Simmons said. "That's just my number one goal every single year. I never think you can master that. … I'm a firm believer because I remember even last year talking about, 'Hey, communication is important, right?' Then the first couple games of the season, there was big plays left and right in the secondary. And a lot of that had to do with communication, especially on my end. I'm not just up here and preaching, saying communication just to make it easy or sound cute. I'm a firm believer in that. [There's] a couple new guys in the secondary with K'Waun [Williams], just still trying to figure out how we're going to flow and ebb as a secondary and all that stuff in a new scheme is going to be really important."

With veteran safety Kareem Jackson returning, Simmons will have a more than capable teammate alongside him to translate new defensive calls to help players make the transition, but the defense also has several new — and exciting — faces to bring into the fold. While Wilson was the Broncos' premier addition during the offseason, much of the team's free-agency focus was on defensive signings like outside linebacker Randy Gregory and defensive lineman D.J. Jones.

"I'm really excited," Simmons said. "I love all the guys. … I've actually sat down and watched them play. And I've really been big fans of how they play the game. And so it's exciting for me because I get to play with those guys. Obviously I'm going to build a really good relationship with K'Waun just because there's so much flow that goes on with the safeties and the nickel position, but I'm just excited, man. It's going to be a great season. And it'll be great competition. To get a chance to practice against Russ every day is going to be fun."