'All that matters is that win': After sluggish start, Broncos' offense responds in key fourth-quarter moment

DENVER — The game had not gone in their favor.

Through three quarters, the Broncos' offense had posted just six points — and the unit had been shut out in the third quarter.

Russell Wilson, in his first home game, was 9-of-23 for 116 yards through three frames. Denver's offense, which moved the ball early, struggled to sustain drives following a first-quarter injury to Jerry Jeudy.

And in the red zone, the Broncos were unable to score touchdowns on two goal-to-go attempts.

"I would be booing myself; I was getting very frustrated," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the red-zone inefficiency. "We get down to the red zone two times. Don't get another touchdown, which is unbelievably frustrating. I don't think we have scored in there yet. That's something that all of our guys have to step it up. Whether we run the ball more, whatever we're doing, we just have to execute at a higher level."

But as Wilson looked at his teammates to start the fourth quarter, there was no panic. It would have been understandable if there was some concern percolating around the huddle; The Broncos faced a critical third-and-16 as the final frame began. Wilson, though, told his teammates that their potential in 2022 would be determined by what came next.

"Going into the fourth quarter, Russell [knelt] down in the huddle and told us, 'Hey, look, we want to become a championship team, the team that goes deep into the playoffs and win championships,'" Courtland Sutton recounted after the game. "'These are the situations that we have to be able to master. We have to master these fourth quarters and be able to go out there and have that success.'

"I feel like guys have bought in and locked into a situation. We didn't have the success we wanted to have in three quarters, but we were able to figure it out and get the win, and that's the most important thing. We have to go in and watch the film, figure out what we can do better and come back next week."

In Sunday's game, they responded quickly.

On the next play, Wilson found Sutton down the left seam for a 35-yard gain — and three plays later, the Broncos were in the end zone.

"Yeah, that was a great one," Hackett said of the pass to Sutton. "That was our next call up on what we wanted to do. Russ wanted to go over there to Courtland. I thought Courtland made a great catch. ... Hit a go [route] on him earlier that game, so he's playing off a little bit, but it was a heck of a play."

Denver's defense came through with two consecutive stops to end the game, and the Broncos earned a win.

And while the Broncos have plenty to correct from the win in their home opener, perhaps that's the key lesson: With Wilson under center, neither side of the ball will not lose faith.