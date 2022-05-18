Ahead of preseason matchup, Broncos to host Cowboys for joint practice on Aug. 11

"I love it," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on "The Neutral Zone" last week about the potential to hold a joint practice. "I absolutely love it. We're going to do our best to try to get that done. If it works out, we're excited about it. If not, we totally understand. But I've loved it always, personally for me, because you go every day — even now you go in the offseason going against our defense, and our defense is very unique. There's certain things that you can do vs. that defense. So any time you can go against a different team that has a different front structure, different coverages that they play, it allows you to play things that you might see during the season. So strategically, it's unbelievable. And then at the same time, being able to go against somebody else that's not your team is always good. It just kind of breaks up the monotony of the camp. So I've always really loved those things. It allows you to get real good work and protect the players, too. So I think that any time you can do that, we'd always love to, and we'll see if it works out this year."