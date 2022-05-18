Denver Broncos | News

#BroncosCamp

Presented by

Ahead of preseason matchup, Broncos to host Cowboys for joint practice on Aug. 11

May 18, 2022 at 04:38 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Unknown-1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will officially welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Denver for a joint practice.

Ahead of the two teams' preseason meeting on Saturday, Aug. 13, the Broncos will host the Cowboys for a joint practice on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The practice session at UCHealth Training Center will be open to fans. The time for the practice will be announced at a later date.

Against the Cowboys, the Broncos should be able to practice against a slew of talented players. Quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb headline the Dallas offense, while linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs will pace the defense.

Denver faced the Cowboys in Dallas during the 2021 regular season, earning a 30-16 win.

The Broncos will host a joint practice for the first time since the 2019 preseason. The team traveled to practice against the Vikings in 2021.

"I love it," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on "The Neutral Zone" last week about the potential to hold a joint practice. "I absolutely love it. We're going to do our best to try to get that done. If it works out, we're excited about it. If not, we totally understand. But I've loved it always, personally for me, because you go every day — even now you go in the offseason going against our defense, and our defense is very unique. There's certain things that you can do vs. that defense. So any time you can go against a different team that has a different front structure, different coverages that they play, it allows you to play things that you might see during the season. So strategically, it's unbelievable. And then at the same time, being able to go against somebody else that's not your team is always good. It just kind of breaks up the monotony of the camp. So I've always really loved those things. It allows you to get real good work and protect the players, too. So I think that any time you can do that, we'd always love to, and we'll see if it works out this year."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' 2022 schedule brings opportunity for Russell Wilson to be youngest QB to beat all 32 teams

The only two teams remaining for Wilson are the Seahawks and Chargers.

news

Where the Broncos' roster stands after 2022 NFL Draft, ahead of OTAs

While roster tinkering is never completely finished, the finalized product is likely close at hand.

news

Mile High Morning: Troy Aikman and Joe Buck preview Broncos-Seahawks season opener on 'Monday Night Football'

"That was one that I certainly circled and thought, 'Man, that would be a great game if we were able to get it on Monday night,'" Aikman said.

news

Broncos sign G Zack Johnson

In a corresponding move, the team waived CB Cortez Davis.

news

Greg Knapp, late Broncos assistant coach, receives 'Dr. Z' Award for lifetime NFL achievement

A revered former Broncos assistant has been bestowed with a posthumous honor.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos earn an A in Pro Football Focus' offseason grades

The Broncos were one of just three teams to receive an A.

news

Sacco Sez: The schedule, then and now

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano writes about the promise a new season holds.

news

'Anything to help the team win': Broncos rookies embracing opportunity to play on special teams

"I want to come in here and show all my abilities the best way I can and be a great team player," Damarri Mathis said. "However I can fit in, [I want to] get in and help the team win."

news

Broncos' 2022 preseason schedule finalized

news

Numbers that matter: TE Greg Dulcich, CB Damarri Mathis select numbers with ties to Broncos' past

Plus, HC Nathaniel Hackett details what he's looking to get out of the team's rookie minicamp.

news

'It's about being battle-tested': HC Nathaniel Hackett relishes tough final stretch of 2022 season

Advertising