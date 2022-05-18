Ahead of preseason matchup, Broncos to host Cowboys for joint practice on Aug. 11

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will officially welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Denver for a joint practice.
Ahead of the two teams' preseason meeting on Saturday, Aug. 13, the Broncos will host the Cowboys for a joint practice on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The practice session at UCHealth Training Center will be open to fans. The time for the practice will be announced at a later date.
Against the Cowboys, the Broncos should be able to practice against a slew of talented players. Quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb headline the Dallas offense, while linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs will pace the defense.
Denver faced the Cowboys in Dallas during the 2021 regular season, earning a 30-16 win.
The Broncos will host a joint practice for the first time since the 2019 preseason. The team traveled to practice against the Vikings in 2021.
"I love it," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on "The Neutral Zone" last week about the potential to hold a joint practice. "I absolutely love it. We're going to do our best to try to get that done. If it works out, we're excited about it. If not, we totally understand. But I've loved it always, personally for me, because you go every day — even now you go in the offseason going against our defense, and our defense is very unique. There's certain things that you can do vs. that defense. So any time you can go against a different team that has a different front structure, different coverages that they play, it allows you to play things that you might see during the season. So strategically, it's unbelievable. And then at the same time, being able to go against somebody else that's not your team is always good. It just kind of breaks up the monotony of the camp. So I've always really loved those things. It allows you to get real good work and protect the players, too. So I think that any time you can do that, we'd always love to, and we'll see if it works out this year."