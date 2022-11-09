After win vs. Jaguars, Broncos to wear white jerseys, blue pants against Titans

"I know a lot of guys love the blue on blue that we get to wear or even the blue jerseys with the white pants," safety Justin Simmons said ahead of the Broncos' Week 8 win. "… I know a lot of guys liked like the combos. A lot of the guys like what I have on now. We wear these in practice a lot. Depending on who's wearing the white jerseys, guys notice. [Russell Wilson] and some of the other guys noticed. They are like, 'Hey, those look pretty good. Is there any chance we could probably make that happen?' They asked around, and I guess they made it happen. So [we're] going to wear them on Sunday and I'm excited. I'm thinking it will be cool. A look that we haven't had … but I think it looks pretty cool."