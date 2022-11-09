Denver Broncos | News

After win vs. Jaguars, Broncos to wear white jerseys, blue pants against Titans

Nov 09, 2022 at 09:26 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are running it back.

After wearing white jerseys and blue pants for the first time in team history against the Jaguars, the Broncos will wear the same combination in a Week 10 matchup with the Titans.

"I know a lot of guys love the blue on blue that we get to wear or even the blue jerseys with the white pants," safety Justin Simmons said ahead of the Broncos' Week 8 win. "… I know a lot of guys liked like the combos. A lot of the guys like what I have on now. We wear these in practice a lot. Depending on who's wearing the white jerseys, guys notice. [Russell Wilson] and some of the other guys noticed. They are like, 'Hey, those look pretty good. Is there any chance we could probably make that happen?' They asked around, and I guess they made it happen. So [we're] going to wear them on Sunday and I'm excited. I'm thinking it will be cool. A look that we haven't had … but I think it looks pretty cool."

Denver earned a 21-17 win over Jacksonville in London in the white jerseys and blue pants.

Running back Melvin Gordon III was also among the players excited for the uniforms.

"I think we've been talking about this for weeks, the players," Gordon said before the game. "We all wanted this. It's a mutual decision in the locker room."

Denver will aim to improve to 2-0 in the uniform combination on Sunday in Tennessee.

