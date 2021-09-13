After win in New York, Broncos hope 1-0 start is just the beginning of bigger things

It could also have implications for the team's fortunes for the year. In 2020, nearly 70 percent of teams that started 1-0 made the playoffs.

But at the same time, it's not a panacea; the Jaguars started that season 1-0 and didn't win another game.

So, if the Broncos like that winning feeling — and based on the video of the victory speech from inside the locker room, they certainly did — they'll have to remember the sensation but forget the win pretty soon.

"When we come to work tomorrow, we'll be high-fiving and then by 4 o'clock p.m., we shift our focus," Bridgewater said.

Fangio's not getting caught up in the feel-good nature of turning a narrative on its head, either. After the win, he told media that he's concentrating solely on the upcoming road trip to face Jacksonville.

"I'm a one-game-at-a-time guy," Fangio said. "I know that sounds cliché-ish, but it really is that way with me. My whole focus will be Jacksonville and trying to get to 2-0, and it will be nothing else. Everything and anything will be pointed in that direction."

While they will move on relatively quickly, the momentum can't be overlooked either and, as Fangio said in the preseason, "I still think you gain something from playing good and winning, especially a team where we've been."

With any luck for the Broncos, the quality of play in September is just one of several trends they'll reverse this season.