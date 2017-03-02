 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

After Leonard Fournette & Christian McCaffrey, bypassing bowls could be new normal for top prospects

Mar 02, 2017 at 09:32 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

INDIANAPOLIS --It's a question that threatens to upend the competitiveness and prove the lack of necessity of college postseason bowl games: Should players with legitimate draft prospects simply sit out their bowls rather than risk injury in a game that has no bearing on title hopes that had sailed away at least one month earlier?

Leonard Fournette did.

After a season plagued by ankle issues that caused him to miss four of LSU's 11 regular-season games, Fournette opted to sit out the Tigers' Citrus Bowl appearance against Louisville. His absence didn't affect his team; it won 29-9. But it did spur plenty of public debate -- which he sought to deflect Thursday.

No team had asked about it, Fournette said. But he already had his answer ready.

"Like my normal answer: ask Coach O (LSU coach Ed Orgeron) about the whole situation," he said. "I'll tell them I take credit for it too. It doesn't matter."

Christian McCaffrey did.

When the Stanford running back opted to sit out the Cardinal's Sun Bowl game against North Carolina, it raised eyebrows; unlike Fournette, McCaffrey's season was dominated by gaudy numbers, not by injuries.

His decision saw him receive a standing ovation from his teammates.

"I got a lot of love from my teammates. That was one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make," he said. "I was just real lucky to have a bunch of guys who have my back during it."

Unlike Fournette, McCaffrey said he had been asked by teams about his decision.

"It was a man decision, to try to protect my dream of playing and succeeding in the NFL. Whether it gave me an advantage or not, I stuck with it. I'm here now moving on, that's probably all I'll talk about that anymore. I'm moving on to NFL football now."

McCaffrey can move on to the NFL. So will Michigan tight end Jake Butt. But his path will have a short-term delay because of the torn ACL he suffered in the Wolverines' Orange Bowl loss to Florida State.

Butt's injury why Fournette and McCaffrey made their decisions -- and why others seem likely to follow in the years to come.

What those players will find among coaches and executives is more understanding of the decision to bypass the bowl game than seemed possible.

For example, note the evolution of Executive Vice President/General Manager John Elway's perspective.

"You know what? I understand it now," he said. "When I thought about it, kind of the old school in me wanted to come out and say, 'Why would those guys not play? It's their last game,' this and that.

"But I tell you what -- when you look at where the league is now, and you talk about the value of these contracts of these players coming out and the risk that they're taking -- the old salty guy got flipped back to understanding why they didn't play."

The choices made by McCaffrey and Fournette will not hurt them one bit -- and could set a new paradigm for top prospects.

mccaffrey_fournette_1280_170302.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' mid-April projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

With two weeks until the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' latest projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

With the first week of free agency complete, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Broncos Combine Roundup: Top quarterback prospects reflect on meetings with Broncos

LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. all spoke about their meetings in Indianapolis with the Broncos' brass.
news

'I'd always pull up his film': Potential first-round Alabama CBs Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry hone skills by watching Pat Surtain II

"Pat, he's the best cornerback in the game right now," Arnold said.
news

After journey from Albany to Florida State, could EDGE Jared Verse find NFL home in Denver?

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah assigned Verse to the Broncos as No. 12 in his latest mock draft.
news

2024 Broncos Combine Roundup: A closer look at top edge rushers and defensive linemen

Among the options in the 2024 NFL Draft: a talented interior defensive lineman or a stout edge player who could also bolster the Broncos' pass rush.
news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' pre-combine projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine about a week away, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Players to watch: Who Broncos fans should know at the 2024 Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl has long been a pipeline for both future stars and key depth players, and this year's edition should be no different.
news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' early projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

As the offseason begins, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Broncos to pick 12th in 2024 NFL Draft

Denver is slated to make its first first-round pick since 2021.
news

Broncos ILB Drew Sanders signs rookie contract

The Broncos chose Sanders, an Arkansas product, with the 67th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

'That was something we were looking for': Broncos fill need with trade for TE Adam Trautman

The Broncos added three players in the top-100 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. The following day, they found a way to add another

Advertising