A position-by-position look at the Broncos' roster ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As April begins and the 2023 NFL Draft creeps closer, the Broncos will soon have an opportunity to add to their roster again.

Following an aggressive approach during free agency, the Broncos have filled plenty of needs in recent weeks. As Head Coach Sean Payton described it at the NFL Annual Meeting, Denver hit the "musts" on its list.

Denver's roster, though, is not yet a finished product. When the draft arrives in late April, the Broncos will have to hit on a high percentage of their five picks to continue to build the football team.

"We certainly have to make some hay in those top thirds and really [with] all the picks," General Manager George Paton said in late March. "We only have five [picks]. Really since free agency finished, Sean, me and a couple of our scouts [have] sat in a dark room and just have hit the draft. I didn't go to any pro days. We've just focused on the draft and specifically those top threes. We're really going to have to make hay."

Before the Broncos add more talent, here's a position-by-position look at where Denver's roster stands:

QUARTERBACK

The Broncos added to their quarterback room behind Russell Wilson, as the team signed Jarrett Stidham in the early stages of free agency.

"The evaluation was pretty crystal clear for all of us," Payton said at the Annual Meeting. "I think he's someone that's going to be great in the room. He's smart. Quietly, that was an important sign for us."

Jarrett Guarantano, who signed with the team last season, also remains on the Broncos' roster.

RUNNING BACK

Denver bolstered their running back corps via a couple of moves, as the team signed Samaje Perine and Tony Jones Jr. As Javonte Williams works his way back from a 2022 knee injury, the Broncos believe Perine is capable of starting for the team.

"Samaje can be a starter," Paton said. "He's good on first and second down, and he's good on third down. He has really good hands, and he's solid in protection."

Tyler Badie, Damarea Crockett and Tyreik McAllister round out the room for the Broncos.

WIDE RECEIVER

Denver gained a player whose best season came while playing for Payton, as the team signed Marquez Callaway in the second stage of free agency.

Payton and Paton both also emphasized recently that the Broncos are not interested in trading Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton elsewhere in the league.

"We're excited to have them on our football team," Paton said. "[They are] two young players in their prime. I think Sean said it best: We're not interested in trading them."

The Broncos' depth took a bit of a hit as KJ Hamler suffered an injury that required surgery, but Tim Patrick is expected return from a knee injury that cost him his 2022 season.

TIGHT END

The Broncos added power at this position in free agency, signing Chris Manhertz to a deal.

Greg Dulcich will enter his second NFL season, while Albert Okwuegbunam is on the final year of his rookie deal. Denver also signed do-it-all fullback Michael Burton, who previously spent time with Payton in New Orleans.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Denver prioritized the offensive line in free agency, as the team signed tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers in the first wave. The Broncos then added center Kyle Fuller to the group, and he has previous experience playing with Russell Wilson.

"That was huge to get both those guys and all our free agent class, but especially the offensive line," Paton said. "Playing against Sean's team in New Orleans, [they were] always kind of built on the inside, and they're always strong on the lines and in the trenches, [both on] offense and defense. We wanted to mold [ourselves after] that."