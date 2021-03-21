A position-by-position look at Denver's roster after the first wave of free agency

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the span of just a week, the makeup of the Broncos' roster has changed in dramatic fashion.

A week ago, Denver had holes at cornerback and defensive end and a potential opening at edge rusher. Following a series of moves made by new General Manager George Paton, though, Denver's roster is now in far better shape.

In the first wave of free agency, Paton re-signed defensive end Shelby Harris and safety Justin Simmons, picked up outside linebacker Von Miller's team option and added cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller and running back Mike Boone.

In the process, Paton stuck to the philosophy he outlined before free agency started.

"You never want to go crazy in free agency," Paton said in early March. "You don't want to build your team in free agency. You want to fill selective needs going into the draft. That has been my philosophy. You don't always want to be the first one out of the gate and throw all your money, but there is something you need, you'll take a shot. I just think you have to be selective and you have to look at every situation. If you can fill a need and help your team, you're going to go for it."

Instead of overspending early in free agency, Paton found strong value in Darby and Boone, and he later capitalized when Fuller was released by the Bears on Saturday. He also kept an All-Pro in Von Miller, retained Harris and re-signed Simmons, who is potentially the best safety in the game.

Following this series of moves, it's a good time to review of the Broncos' positions groups to evaluate where they stand and which moves could come next. Certainly, the Broncos' needs are different now than they were a week ago, and the team likely has more more flexibility with the ninth-overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

Still, it's clear the work is not done, particularly on the defensive side of the football.

"It's a work in progress," Paton said of the defense ahead of adding Fuller. "We're not there yet. We have the rest of free agency. We have the draft to add good, young players that fit our culture and fit the scheme. We have a ways to go. I'm really happy with the additions we have, but we have time and we're working the phones. [When] we go back, I'll be on the phone. It's a long process and I think by the time we get to the season, we'll feel good about this defense."

What moves could be next? Let's take a look.

[Note: All projected starters and possible additions are the opinion of the author.]

QUARTERBACK

Current projected starter: Drew Lock

Despite rampant speculation, the Broncos have yet to add to their quarterback room. Many of the top prospects on the free-agent market have joined teams, but Paton emphasized that the team will continue to monitor its options to add competition at the position.

"We're monitoring it," Paton said Thursday. "We've evaluated all the quarterbacks. We like Drew Lock. We have a plan in place and there's free agency, there's the draft, there's trades, there's a lot of ways to acquire a quarterback. Fortunately, we have a quarterback here, and we have a nice quarterback room. We do want to bring in competition. We are not going to force it. We are monitoring the market right now."

Paton did confirm that he will continue to attend pro days to evaluate quarterback prospects in the draft and said it "is in play" for the Broncos to use the ninth-overall pick on a quarterback.