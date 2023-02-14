A closer look at the Broncos' remaining 2023 NFL Draft picks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos continue forward in the 2023 offseason, they'll aim to bolster their roster through both free agency and the draft.

And while Denver sent the 29th-overall pick to New Orleans when the team named Sean Payton as head coach, the Broncos have a pair of top-100 picks and five picks in all.

Denver's late-round picks won't be officially slotted until after the league announces compensatory picks, but the Broncos do know they hold a trio of Day 3 selections.

See below for a list of the Broncos' draft choices — and some of the players who have previously been selected at the respective spot or round.

Third-round picks:

No. 67 (via Indianapolis):

Previous Broncos selections: RB Ronnie Hillman (2012), Nate Irving (2011), CB Chris Watson (1999), G Dan Neil (1997)

Recent other selections: OL Joshua Ezeudu, NYG (2022); QB Davis Mills, HOU (2021); DE Julian Okwara, DET (2020)

Other notable selections since 2000: RB Alvin Kamara, NO (2017), G A.J. Cann, JAX (2015), DT Maliek Collins, DAL (2016), OL Billy Turner, MIA (2014)

No. 68:

Previous Broncos selection: T Claudie Minor (1974)

Recent other selections: CB Martin Emerson, CLE (2022); OL Jalen Mayfield, ATL (2021); S Ashtyn Davis, NYJ (2020)

Other notable selections since 2000: S Justin Reid (2018), LB Lance Briggs (2003)

Fourth-round pick: TBD

Most-recent Broncos selections: DB Damarri Mathis, DE Eyioma Uwazurike

Notable other Broncos selections: ILB Josey Jewell (2018), TE Julius Thomas (2011), WR Brandon Marshall (2006), DE Elvis Dumervil (2006), WR Rick Upchurch (1975), LB Tom Jackson (1973), DE Lyle Alzado (1971)

Fifth-round pick: TBD

Most-recent Broncos selections: S Delarrin Turner-Yell, WR Montrell Washington, OL Luke Wattenberg

Notable other Broncos selections: DT Malik Jackson (2012), RB Sammy Winder (1982)

Sixth-round pick: TBD (via Pittsburgh)

Most-recent Broncos selection: DE Matt Henningsen