Denver Broncos | News

A closer look at the Broncos' 2022 NFL Draft picks

Mar 24, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos dealt a significant portion of their 2022 NFL Draft capital to acquire nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, but the cupboard is hardly bare for General Manager George Paton and Co.

As the NFL Draft inches closer, the Bronco still have plenty of draft picks to add talent to their roster.

Read on for a look at the eight picks the Broncos currently hold — and to learn some of the notable players drafted at that selection.

ROUND 2:

Pick No. 64
* Most-recent selection:* QB Kyle Trask (Tampa Bay)

Previous selections with Pro Bowl honors: WR D.K. Metcalf (Seattle, 2019); S Kevin Byard (Tennessee, 2016); WR Randall Cobb (Green Bay, 2011); DT Darnell Dockett (Arizona, 2004); DB Adrian Wilson (Arizona, 2001); C Olin Kreutz (Chicago, 1998); DB Dave Duerson (Chicago, 1983); DB Vann McElroy (LA Raiders, 1982); QB Dan Fouts (San Diego, 1973)

Most-recent Broncos selection: TE Richard Quinn (2009)

**ROUND 3:

Pick No. 75

Most-recent selection:** DL Osa Odighizuwa (Dallas)

Previous selections with Pro Bowl honors: G Jonah Jackson (Detroit, 2020); T Terron Armstead (New Orleans, 2013); QB Russell Wilson (Seattle, 2012); DE Gary Stills (Kansas City, 1999);

Most-recent Broncos selection: G Bob Vaughn (1968)

Pick No. 96

Most-recent selection: DE Ronnie Perkins (New England)

Previous selections with Pro Bowl honors: WR Kenny Golladay (Detroit, 2017); G Ron Stone (Dallas, 1993); DE Charles Haley (San Francisco, 1986); P Ralf Mojsiejenko (San Diego, 1985);

Most-recent Broncos selection: DE Dorsett Davis (2002)

**ROUND 4:

Pick No. 115**

Most-recent selection: LB Jabril Cox (Dallas)

Previous selections with Pro Bowl honors: FB Larry Centers (Phoenix Cardinals, 1990); DT Cody Jones (LA Rams, 1973)

Most-recent Broncos selection: RB Greg Lewis (1991)

Pick No. 116
* Most-recent selection:* DL Elerson Smith (New York Giants)

Previous selections with Pro Bowl honors: LB Zak DeOssie (New York Giants, 2007); WR Steve Odom (Green Bay, 1974)

Most-recent Broncos selection: LB George Harris (1983)

ROUND 5:

Pick No. 152

Most-recent selection: S Caden Sterns (Denver)

Previous selections with Pro Bowl honors: TE Joe Sense (Minnesota, 1979); DB Bruce Laird (Baltimore Colts, 1972)

Most-recent Broncos selection: S Caden Sterns (2021)

**ROUND 6:

Pick No. 206* *
Most-recent selection:** T Landon Young (New Orleans)
Previous selections with Pro Bowl honors: G Kevin Gogan (Dallas, 1987); WR Ron Jessie (Dallas, 1971)
Most-recent Broncos selection: N/A

**ROUND 7:

Pick No. 232**

Most-recent selection: DT Phil Hoskins (Carolina)
Previous selections with Pro Bowl honors: N/A — Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman was selected in this slot
Most-recent Broncos selection: DE Jammie Kirlew (2010)

