2022 Denver Broncos Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: G Dalton Risner

RISNER'S 2022 COMMUNITY WORK

In his fourth year with the Denver Broncos, Dalton Risner continues to raise the bar for what it means to be a leader in the community. Risner partners with others to have the greatest impact and has committed to serving in key roles to lift up the work of nonprofit partners.

A Precious Child provides children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential. Risner serve as an Athlete Ambassador for the organization, hosts annual football and life skills camps for children, and spearheaded financial and in-kind support for families impacted by the Marshall Fire – the most destructive fire in Colorado history. Risner raised more than $7,500 for those impacted by the fires through a Fire Relief Auction, featuring game-worn, autographed items from his teammates. Risner later visited Monarch HS to meet with students and teachers impacted by the Marshall Fire and present a donation of $5,000 from the auction proceeds, as well as a $5,000 donation to A Precious Child to further their work to support those impacted.

Denver Rescue Mission restores the lives of people experiencing homelessness and addiction through emergency services, rehabilitation, transitional programs, and community outreach. Risner regularly serves meals at various shelters and housing facilities, donated 200 winter coats to families in transitional programs, and partners with businesses to provide in-kind donations to individuals and families – most recently a new HVAC system for a Ukrainian refugee family.

Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Risner serves as an Honorary Board Member of Special Olympics Colorado, is a local and national spokesperson and Champion Ambassador for the organization and hosts private and public events for athletes he meets and mentors.

Camp Kymel improves the health of children and adolescents with cancer through summer camp experiences. Risner serves on the Board of Directors, attends camp activities and organization-wide events, and hosts special experiences for campers, including a cleat design contest for My Cause My Cleats.

Risner works tirelessly to make a difference through his personal foundation outreach, dedication to team-led programming, and support of teammate initiatives. This year alone, Risner participated in 45- different volunteer events spanning 28 different nonprofits and community organizations in each of the team's five focus areas (Civic Engagement, Health & Wellness, Quality of Life, Youth Development, Youth Football).