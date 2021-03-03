2021 free agent preview: Do the Broncos have a need on their offensive line?

THE GUARDS

BRANDON SCHERFF, JOE THUNEY

There are more top-end players in this year's class at the guard position. Scherff and Thuney are each among the top 13 players in this year's class, according to PFF's rankings.

Scherff, who played the 2020 on the franchise tag for Washington, has been a consistent player during his six-year career and is equally impressive in the pass game as he is in the run game. He has been named to four Pro Bowls in his career and earned his first first-team All-Pro nod in 2020.

Thuney also played the 2020 season on the franchise tag, and he was particularly productive in pass protection. As the team's left guard, he allowed just two sacks last season, according to PFF. He also helped the Patriots develop a strong rushing attack to the left side. Thuney showed versatility, as well; he played center for a pair of games in place of an injured teammate. Thuney doesn't have the Pro Bowl accolades that Scherff holds, but he has not missed a game in his five-year career and is another top-end option.

WHAT MAKES SENSE FOR THE BRONCOS?

It's hard to imagine the Broncos making a move at any position other than guard or right tackle. Bolles is the entrenched starter at left tackle, and Lloyd Cushenberry III showed promise as a rookie at center. Right tackle Ja'Wuan James, a 2019 free-agent signing, remains under contract but has appeared in just three games for Denver. He struggled with injuries during his first season with the team and then opted out of the 2020 campaign. If the team wants to reshuffle the right tackle position, Denver could look for a right tackle on the open market or the draft. Another potential option — which could lead to Denver looking for a guard — would be to move Dalton Risner out to the right. He was an All-American right tackle in college at Kansas State.