2020 vision: Looking ahead to the Broncos' Week 1 matchup against the Titans

The question mark:

How far along is the Broncos' offense?

The Broncos are in the midst of their virtual voluntary offseason program, but the team has been unable to hit the field in person as new Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur installs his system. Denver now has the weapons it needs to pump life into an offense that ranked 28th in 2019, but it could be weeks before Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton and Co. are able to practice together in person. When the Broncos and Titans kick off the last matchup of Week 1, Lock and the offense will be in the spotlight. If they can use training camp to their advantage and be ready for the opening week, this matchup becomes considerably easier. But if the Broncos' offense needs a week or two to jell, it will be difficult to move the ball against a Tennessee defense that ranked 12th in points allowed last season. A year ago, the Broncos struggled in the season opener in Oakland as they managed just 72 net yards in the first half and fell behind 14-0. Can they be better this time around? Sutton could give the Broncos an advantage if he can dominate against a Logan Ryan-less secondary.

An opposing view:

Jim Wyatt, senior writer for TennesseeTitans.com, on how he expects the Titans to perform early in the season:

"I think offensively, I expect the Titans to play well. I think if you look at the starting lineup now, as we're speaking in May, I can pretty safely name the 11 starters. … I named Dennis Kelly at right tackle and Isaiah Wilson trying to unseat him there. That's really the only question mark this team has. The rest of the offensive line is set, the receiving corps is set. The running back, quarterback — set. The questions are on defense, and I guess heading into the season, I'm just curious to see how some things play out. They've got to figure out how to move on without Jurrell Casey, who was a great player here. They've got to figure out a way to keep it going without [cornerback] Logan Ryan. [Linebacker] Wesley Woodyard has been a leader even though he was in a reduced role. And they lost Dean Pees, their defensive coordinator from last year, who retired. They're going to go into the season with a new play-caller and some new pieces. How quickly that comes together will go a long way in determining what kind of a start the Titans get off to."

The last meeting:

The Broncos shut out the Titans 16-0 in a swarming defensive performance in Week 6 last season. Denver picked off three passes, forced Marcus Mariota out of the game and held Henry to 28 yards on 15 carries. Tannehill made his first appearance of the season when he entered in the third quarter and completed 13-of-16 passes for 144 yards, but he recorded just a 10.0 QBR as he was sacked four times and threw an interception.

Courtland Sutton led the Broncos in receiving with four catches for 76 yards, but Denver scored just one touchdown as the offense went 2-of-14 on third down.