2020 vision: Looking ahead to Denver's Week 10 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

The question mark:

Do the Broncos have the edge at quarterback?

A year after the Raiders went 4-12 for a last-place finish in the AFC West, they rebounded in 2019 to go 7-9 and finish within one pass of second place in the division. In many ways, Las Vegas seems poised to take another step forward. The Raiders added Ruggs and Jason Witten to an offense that already had Josh Jacobs, and they signed perhaps the best two linebackers in free agency in Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski.

So when the Broncos travel to Las Vegas, don't expect that this will be an easy win. But when I try to project wins and losses for teams, I always start with which club has an edge at quarterback. As the Broncos head into 2020, I don't think it's a stretch to say Drew Lock could be the preferable option to Derek Carr by the time Week 10 arrives. Lock showed admirable arm strength and play-making ability in his five starts, and if he can learn Pat Shurmur's offense while cutting down on a few rookie mistakes, he could emerge as the Broncos' legit long-term quarterback.

In the Week 17 matchup, Carr's 97.3 quarterback rating surpassed Lock's 90.9. If Lock can gain the upper hand, the Broncos will be well-positioned not just for this week's matchup, but for the foreseeable future.

The last meeting: