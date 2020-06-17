Denver Broncos | News

2020 vision: Looking ahead to Denver's Week 10 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

Jun 17, 2020
Aric DiLalla

Defensive end Pete Duranko hits Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica as defensive tackle Jerry Inman jumps to block his pass during a November 5, 1967 loss (17-21) to Oakland at Bears Stadium.
Defensive end Richard Jackson chases a Raiders ballcarrier during a game in Oakland.
Safety Billy Thompson goes for an interception as defensive back Bernard Jackson and Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch look on during a game at Mile High Stadium.
Rubin Carter rushes Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler.
Defensive end Lyle Alzado leaps over blockers as he chases Raiders tight end Dave Casper during a game against Oakland at Mile High Stadium.
Linebacker Randy Gradishar chases down the Oakland Raiders ballcarrier during a game at Mile High Stadium.
Defensive tackle Lyle Alzado wraps up Raiders quarterback Ken "The Snake" Stabler during a November 3, 1974 loss (17-28) to Oakland at Mile High Stadium.
Cornerback Louis Wright heads toward the end zone after recovering a Raider turnover during a game in Oakland.
Kicker Jim Turner is congratulated by guard Glenn Hyde and another teammate after a touchdown on a fake field goal against the Raiders in Oakland.
Quarterback Craig Morton scrambles from the rush of Raiders defensive tackle John Matuszak during a game against Oakland at Mile High Stadium.
Running back Sammy Winder runs over Raider defenders during a game in Los Angeles.
Wide receiver Haven Moses absorbs some punishment in the 1981 season opener against the Oakland Raiders.
Quarterback John Elway takes a snap during a December 24, 1995 win (31-28) against the Oakland Raiders.
Sammy Winder cuts up through a huge hole left in the Raider's offensive line.
Running back Sammy Winder breaks through the hole during a September 30, 1984 win (16-13) over the Raiders in Los Angeles.
Sammy Winder runs over a Raiders player.
Sammy Winder looks down the field during a game against the Raiders.
Quarterback Gary Kubiak runs from the Raider defense during an October 28, 1984 overtime win (22-19) at Los Angeles.
Running back Ken Bell catches a pass during a November 2, 1986 win (21-10) over the Raiders in Los Angeles.
Linebacker Dave Wyman strips the ball from a Raiders ball carrier during a December 24, 1995 win (31-28) at Oakland.
Quarterback John Elway takes a snap during a December 24, 1995 win (31-28) against the Oakland Raiders.
Linebacker Bill Romanowski scuffles with a Raider during a December 15, 1996 win (24-19) over Oakland.
Willie Green leaps for a deep pass against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
John Mobley celebrates after making a great defensive stand against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
Tyrone Braxton races up field after making an interception against the Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
Alfred Williams sacks Jeff George at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
Terrell Davis gives a Mile High salute against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
Shannon Sharpe breaks free from the clutches of the Raiders rookie Charles Woodson against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA on September 20, 1998.
Shannon Sharpe shows off his new dance for the fans at Mile High after scoring a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 22, 1998.
Jason Elam prepares for a field goal attempt against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 22, 1998.
John Elway prepares to take the snap in front of a majestic sunset against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 22, 1998.
The Raiders and Broncos prepare to do battle against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 22, 1998.
Brian Griese looks for an open receiver downfield against the Oakland Raiders at Network Associates Coliseum in Denver, CO on October 10, 1999.
Trevor Pryce knocks the ball loose from Rich Gannon in overtime. He would then recover the fumble which help set-up the game-winning touchdown against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 22, 1999.
Jason Elam celebrates after kicking a 53-yard field goal to help send the game into overtime against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 22, 1999.
Glenn Cadrez returns a Raiders interception against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 22, 1999.
Mike Anderson rushes the ball against the Oakland Raiders at Network Associates Coliseum in Denver, CO on September 17, 2000.
Rod Smith makes an acrobatic reception against the Oakland Raiders at Network Associates Coliseum in Denver, CO on September 17, 2000.
Terrell Buckley makes a tackle against the Oakland Raiders at Network Associates Coliseum in Denver, CO on September 17, 2000.
Al Wilson lets the Raiders fans know that their team's attempt was no good against the Oakland Raiders at Network Associates Coliseum in Denver, CO on September 17, 2000.
Bill Romanowski wraps up a Raiders running back for a minimal gain against the Oakland Raiders at Network Associates Coliseum in Denver, CO on September 17, 2000.
The Broncos defense swarms up to stop the Raiders rushing attempt against the Oakland Raiders at Network Associates Coliseum in Denver, CO on September 17, 2000.
Eric Brown makes a diving attempt to get to Rich Gannon against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 13, 2000.
Jason Elam celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 13, 2000.
Bill Romanowski sacks Rich Gannon and causes a fumble against the Oakland Raiders at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on December 30, 2001.
Ian Gold celebrates after sacking Rich Gannon against the Oakland Raiders at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on December 30, 2001.
Bertrand Berry sacks Rich Gannon against the Oakland Raiders at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 22, 2003.
Jake Plummer scrambles out of the pocket for a 44-yard gain. This broke the Broncos record for a longest run by a quarterback previously held by Bubby Brister against the Oakland Raiders at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 22, 2003.
Shannon Sharpe celebrates the first touchdown at Invesco Field for the 2003 regular season against the Oakland Raiders at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 22, 2003.
Clinton Portis celebrates after his rushing touchdown against the Oakland Raiders at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, CA on November 30, 2003.
Peyton Hillis helps Michael Pittman celebrate after scored on a three yard run in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at McAfee Coliseum September 8, 2008
Elvis Dumervil (92) zeros in on the football after Darren McFadden fumbles on September 27, 2009 at McAfee Coliseum.
Tim Tebow scrambles out of the pocket and upfield for a 19-yard gain in third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.com Coliseum in Oakland, Ca. November 6, 2011.
Denver Broncos Eddie Royal (19) celebrates his 26-yard catch-and run touchdown in third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.com Coliseum in Oakland, Ca. November 6, 2011.
Denver Broncos Chris Harris (25) celebrates his interception in third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.com Coliseum in Oakland, Ca. November 6, 2011.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker (87) scores a touchdown during third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders on September 30, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photo credit: Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)
Denver Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil (92) pressure Oakland Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during second quarter action against the Oakland Raiders on September 30, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photo credit: Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) carries the ball after a reception during third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders on September 30, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photo credit: Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)
Denver Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil (92) reaches for the ball after Von Miller (58) sacked and forced a fumble on Oakland Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday Dec. 6, 2012 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. Denver Broncos defensive tackle Mitch Unrein (96) recovered the fumble. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) reaches for the ball during third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday Dec. 6, 2012 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) carries the ball after an interception during first quarter action against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday Dec. 6, 2012 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
during third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday Dec. 6, 2012 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas (80) scores on a 13 yard catch-and-run at 3:46 during second quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field September 23, 2013.
Denver Broncos linebacker Wesley Woodyard (52) celebrates a defensive play during first quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field September 23, 2013.
Denver Broncos defensive end Robert Ayers (91) and defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson (99) pressure the quarterback during first quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 23, 2013.
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) throws downfield during first quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, CA on December 29, 2013.
Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas (80) celebrates a 32 yard touchdown reception during third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, CA on November 9, 2014.
Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) takes a short outlet pass across field after eluding tacklers and completes a 51 yard run for a touchdown during second quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.Co Stadium in Oakland,CA November 9, 2014.
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) tackles Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after he fumbled the ball during second quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 28, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during first quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 28, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) reaches out for a deep pass during 2nd quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.Co Coliseum in Oakland,CA October 11, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) returns an interception 74 yard for a touchdown during 4th quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at O.Co Coliseum in Oakland,CA October 11, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) stiff-arms Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith (21) during third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 1, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback EJ Manuel (3) during fourth quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., October 01, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko (94) reacts after stopping Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during first quarter against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., October 01, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colo., September 16, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos placekicker Brandon McManus (8) kicks a game-winning field goal during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colo., September 16, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) carries the ball after a reception during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colo., September 16, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) dances after sacking Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, December 29, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Trey Marshall (36) carries the ball after causing a fumble and recovering it during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, December 29, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a touchdown pass to (FB/TE) Andrew Beck (83) during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, December 29, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos (FB/TE) Andrew Beck (83) celebrates with tight end Troy Fumagalli (84) after a touchdown during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, December 29, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) and safety Will Parks (34) break up a pass to Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, December 29, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) carries the ball after a reception during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, December 29, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell (98) celebrates after a play during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, December 29, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
The Broncos' regular-season opener isn't for another few months, but over the next few weeks, DenverBroncos.com will take an early look at each game on the Broncos' 2020 schedule. We don't know how injuries could impact each contest, but we'll present the pressing storylines, matchups, questions and more.

It's never too early to start talking football.

We continue with Denver's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Storylines to monitor:

For the first time, the Broncos will head west to face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The shiny new stadium is slated to host the 2021 Pro Bowl, and it's a state-of-the-art space that will make this game must-see TV — even with the final round of the Masters scheduled for the same day.

But while the stadium and the team's name are new, the rivalry is the same. The Broncos and Raiders both finished 7-9 last season after Shelby Harris knocked down a pass on a two-point conversion attempt, and the two teams seem to be standing in each other's way on the road to the playoffs. Denver has split the season series against the Raiders every year since 2015, and it would go a long way toward the team's playoff hopes if the Broncos could steal a win on the road. That would set them up for a potential sweep when they host the Raiders in Week 17.

This matchup will also be the first between college teammates Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, who will always be linked following the Raiders' decision to take Ruggs during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Player to watch:

WR Henry Ruggs III

When the Raiders went on the clock with the 12th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, many expected it was a mere formality that they would select Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb. Jeudy and Lamb were widely considered to be the top two receivers in this year's draft class, and plenty of mock drafts assigned Jeudy to the Raiders in the leadup to the draft. General manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden, though, opted for speed as they selected Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs, a college teammate of Jeudy, ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Combine, but he didn't post nearly the same stats as Jeudy in college. In their final season in Tuscaloosa, Jeudy caught 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ruggs, meanwhile, caught 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.

The NFL is a different beast, though. Both players will look to prove themselves in their rookie seasons, even after COVID-19 dictated an unusual start to their careers. Don't be surprised if one of these players is in the midst of putting together a Rookie of the Year campaign by the time this Week 10 game rolls around. Be even less surprised if you hear Jeudy and Ruggs' names mentioned in tandem for years and years to come.

The question mark:

Do the Broncos have the edge at quarterback?

A year after the Raiders went 4-12 for a last-place finish in the AFC West, they rebounded in 2019 to go 7-9 and finish within one pass of second place in the division. In many ways, Las Vegas seems poised to take another step forward. The Raiders added Ruggs and Jason Witten to an offense that already had Josh Jacobs, and they signed perhaps the best two linebackers in free agency in Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski.

So when the Broncos travel to Las Vegas, don't expect that this will be an easy win. But when I try to project wins and losses for teams, I always start with which club has an edge at quarterback. As the Broncos head into 2020, I don't think it's a stretch to say Drew Lock could be the preferable option to Derek Carr by the time Week 10 arrives. Lock showed admirable arm strength and play-making ability in his five starts, and if he can learn Pat Shurmur's offense while cutting down on a few rookie mistakes, he could emerge as the Broncos' legit long-term quarterback.

In the Week 17 matchup, Carr's 97.3 quarterback rating surpassed Lock's 90.9. If Lock can gain the upper hand, the Broncos will be well-positioned not just for this week's matchup, but for the foreseeable future.

The last meeting:

The Broncos and Raiders met to end the 2019 season, and in Lock's fifth and final start of the season, the Broncos jumped out to a 16-3 fourth-quarter lead. That wouldn't last long, though, as the Raiders added a pair of field goals and the Broncos struggled in the final frame. In Denver's final three possessions — not including a kneel down to end the game — Lock fumbled the ball, the Broncos went three-and-out and Brandon McManus missed a 57-yard field goal after an unnecessary roughness penalty on Garett Bolles. The Raiders marched down the field to score a touchdown, but with their slim playoff hopes dashed because of results elsewhere in the league, Oakland decided to go for two. As Carr looked to his left to throw to an open receiver, Harris knocked down the pass at the line to seal the win. With it, he guaranteed the Broncos' best AFC West record (3-3) since 2015.

