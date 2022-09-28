Denver Broncos | News

14 Broncos players to participate in the NFL's international helmet decal initiative in Weeks 4 and 5 

Sep 28, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220930_decals

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Over the next two weeks, more than 200 NFL players, coaches and executives will celebrate their international ancestry and cultures with a new initiative, the league announced Wednesday. Players may wear flag decals that represent the country or territory of their nationality or heritage on the back of their helmets.

"The NFL is proud of the extensive collection of nationalities and heritage of its players across the League," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We recognize the many cultures they represent and the excitement they bring to their home fans, which ultimately helps grow our game."

During this initiative, 14 Broncos players will wear international flag decals.

Six Broncos — defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, cornerback Essang Bassey, running back Devine Ozigbo, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike — will all wear the Nigerian flag.

"I'm very excited," Okwuegbunam said of the opportunity to represent his Nigerian heritage. "Wearing that flag, it means a lot."

Other players participating include wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (Haiti), outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo (Republic of the Congo), tight end Greg Dulcich (Croatia), cornerback K'Waun Williams (Jamaica), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (Samoa), center Luke Wattenberg (South Korea), punter Corliss Waitman (Suriname) and guard Netane Muti (Tonga).

As part of a small percentage of Asian-American players in the NFL, Wattenberg said he will wear the South Korean flag on his helmet with pride.

"I'm proud to be a part of the Asian-American players in the National Football League," Wattenberg said. "It's a great honor, and I'm just excited to represent it."

Purcell, who is of both Samoan and Hawaiian descent, wanted to pay homage to the Samoan players and other Pacific Islanders who have defied the odds and made it to the NFL.

"Western Samoa is where my dad's from, so that's kind of what I wanted to represent," Purcell said. "There's not many that make it out of Samoa to America to be able to play football, but there's a few that have that have been very successful. I was trying to rep Hawaii as well, for my mom. Those Pacific Islanders, to be able to make it to the league, it's not easy, but we take pride in football and that gridiron toughness."

Related Content

news

Injury Report: D.J. Jones, Dalton Risner questionable for Week 4 matchup vs. Raiders

D.J. Jones has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but the Broncos will continue to monitor him ahead of Sunday's game.

news

Broncos vs. Raiders game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 4

Here are the score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 4 game vs. Las Vegas.

news

'Greatness going against each other': Matchup between Pat Surtain II and Davante Adams highly anticipated, even inside Broncos' locker room

When Pat Surtain II and Raiders wideout Davante Adams face off on Sunday, the matchup may produce some of the most exciting one-on-one battles of the year.

news

Mile High Morning: Kareem Jackson gives insight into his game-day fashion

"On a day where we travel, I look forward to going into my closet and pulling out a nice suit," Jackson said.

news

Why the Broncos' run game could be primed to take off against Raiders

"If you're a good player, whenever you get the ball in your hands you're going to make something happen," Javonte Williams said.

news

'Those guys have been pretty dominant': Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory highlight Broncos pass rush that could be critical in stopping Raiders offense

Gregory and Chubb have combined for five sacks, 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles as they've formed one of the league's best pass-rushing duos.

news

Injury Report: G Dalton Risner, OLB Randy Gregory return to practice on Thursday for Broncos

news

Ask Aric: How long will it take for the Broncos' offense to click?

It's Raiders Week — and with the Broncos sitting at 2-1 and poised for their first division game of the season, it's time for another edition of "Ask Aric."

news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton on pace for a career year in 2022

"Whatever the reasons for last season's struggles on deep passes, there has been an abrupt change in 2022," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

news

'We're so close': Broncos' offense staying patient, looking to improve in matchup with Raiders

Wilson, who has come up big in key moments in the Broncos' two wins, believes increased offensive success is not far off.

news

'It's always a tough game': Broncos focused on snapping skid, picking up key divisional win vs. rival Raiders

"I hate them, to be honest with you," Bradley Chubb said. "I hate them. There's only a few teams in the league I hate, and they're one of them. Every time we go there, it hasn't went in our favor. Since 2015 it hasn't went in our favor. It's always a tough game, I always know it's going to be a good matchup."

Advertising