Broncos Country Connected: The 'Russell Wilson effect' explained by GM George Paton and HC Nathaniel Hackett

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss the ramifications of the agreed-to-terms deal that sends quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver and how Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett might alter Denver's offense in 2022. Plus, the guys look at some intriguing options for the Broncos in free agency and KOA's Benjamin Allbright reveals why Denver may still be interested in drafting a quarterback in 2022.

Note: This was recorded on March 11, 2022.