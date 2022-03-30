Broadcast

Broncos Country Connected: The 'Russell Wilson effect' explained by GM George Paton and HC Nathaniel Hackett

Mar 29, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," General Manager George Paton shares some insight into the Russell Wilson trade and some of the biggest moves made during free agency. Then, Alexis Perry is joined by Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett to discuss how some of the newest Broncos impact his playbook for the 2022 season. Finally, the Denver7 crew touches on the impact Wilson is already having on the Broncos. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).

Russell Wilson, Randy Gregory, and D.J. Jones explain why they wanted to be Denver Broncos

Mar 22, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Russell Wilson shares his thoughts on the competition in the AFC West and how he plans to give back to the Colorado community. Then, get to know some of the newest members of the Denver defense as Randy Gregory and D.J. Jones join Steve Atwater and Alexis Perry, respectively, in studio. Finally, the Denver7 crew touches on some of the other moves made to bolster the Broncos' roster over the last week. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
'It sounds like must-watch TV': One on one with new Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Mar 17, 2022

Shortly after his trade to Denver was made official, Russell Wilson sits down to talk about how the trade came to be, why he's excited about his new teammates, his impact in the community and much more.
Broncos Country Connected: How the Russell Wilson trade might impact Denver's 2022 Draft plans

Mar 15, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," learn more about General Manager George Paton's philosophies and what he's looking for in the newest members of the Broncos. Then, the Denver7 crew discuss the quarterback landscape in the NFL and how some of the more recent deals done around the league may impact the Broncos in 2022. Finally, meet the man committed to keeping you connected on game day at Empower Field at Mile High. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Broncos Weekend: How Russell Wilson could change Denver's approach to free agency and the draft

Mar 11, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss the ramifications of the agreed-to-terms deal that sends quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver and how Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett might alter Denver's offense in 2022. Plus, the guys look at some intriguing options for the Broncos in free agency and KOA's Benjamin Allbright reveals why Denver may still be interested in drafting a quarterback in 2022.

Note: This was recorded on March 11, 2022.
Broncos Country Connected: 'The scheme always has to start with the players': DC Ejiro Evero shares his plans for Denver's defense

Mar 01, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Alexis Perry sits down with Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero to discuss his coaching philosophies and goals for the Denver defense in 2022. Then, the Denver7 crew previews the NFL Scouting Combine and the quarterbacks George Paton and Co. could be getting a closer eye on this week. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Dave Logan reacts to HC Nathaniel Hackett's coaching hires, previews free agency

Feb 22, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Alexis Perry is joined by the Voice of the Broncos, KOA's Dave Logan, to get his thoughts on some of Nathaniel Hackett's coaching hires and what positions the Broncos should look to bolster through free agency. Then, the Denver7 crew continues the free-agency discussion and highlights some of the players Denver should try to retain. Finally, learn more about the woman who helps orchestrate some on your favorite game-day traditions at Empower Field at Mile High. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Broncos Country Connected: Passing Game Coordinator/QBs Coach Klint Kubiak weighs in on the AFC West

Feb 15, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Alexis Perry is joined by Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Klint Kubiak to learn what he's looking forward to most about being back in the AFC West. Then, the Denver7 crew outlines what's next for the Broncos now that the 2021 season is officially over. Finally, Nick Rothschild catches up with Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XXXII MVP Terrell Davis to get his thoughts on the current state of the Broncos. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Broncos Country Connected: OC Justin Outten describes the goals for Denver's offense

Feb 08, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Matt Boyer sits down with Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten to get some insight about the upcoming changes to Denver's offensive scheme, the most important traits for a quarterback and why Outten jumped at the chance to work for Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. Then, Denver7's Ryan Harris, Lionel Bienvenu and Troy Renck discuss their thoughts on Denver's newest coaching hires and the players Denver might be targeting in the draft following the Senior Bowl. Finally, Nick Rothschild profiles fullback/tight end Andrew Beck's philanthropic work with military families, and we'll take you behind the scenes as Hackett meets multiple Broncos players for the first time. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Broncos Weekend: Nathaniel Hackett's first week in Denver and the next Broncos who could enter the Hall of Fame

Feb 04, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss Nathaniel Hackett's first week as head coach and the players Hackett could lean on for major roles in 2022. Plus, the guys look back at the legacy of Pat Bowlen in Denver and talk about former Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware's chance to be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer next week.
Broncos Country Connected: 'A player-led team is how you build dynasties'

Feb 01, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Alexis Perry sits down with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett to learn more about his coaching philosophies and what he likes about this current Broncos roster. Then, get a glimpse into the Broncos' extensive search and the committee that helped GM George Paton throughout the process. Finally, the Denver7 crew discusses the hiring of Hackett and some potential candidates for the coordinator positions. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Broncos Country Connected: Broncos' search committee continues search for next head coach

Jan 25, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Ryan Harris joins Alexis Perry to discuss the latest reports on the Broncos' head-coaching search before catching up with Lionel Bienvenu and Troy Renck to discuss how Denver's quarterback plan might factor into it. Then, learn more about a rap battle in the making between Diontae Spencer and KJ Hamler's mom. Finally, get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to create the perfect playing surface on game days. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Broncos Country Connected: What Denver's new head coach will have to build upon in 2022

Jan 18, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," look back on Denver's 2021 season and the foundation in place for this team heading into 2022. Enjoy the best highlights from all 17 games shot by Austin Brink and the best still images from team photographer Gabriel Christus from the year. Then, Ryan Harris joins Alexis Perry to break down his top five plays from the season. Finally, Harris, Lionel Bienvenu and Troy Renck discuss the latest regarding the Broncos' coaching search before awarding their team MVP, Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player awards. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Broncos Weekend: Reviewing the 2021 season and previewing Denver's search for its next head coach

Jan 14, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer, Alexis Perry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss George Paton's first head coaching search as Denver's general manager and how the list of reported candidates is coming together. Plus, the panel looks back on the statistical standouts from 2021 and the players poised for big seasons in the coming year. Finally, Perry is joined by 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis to preview Paton's itinerary for Denver's head coaching search and when the Broncos could announce their pick for the next head coach.
Broncos Country Connected: GM George Paton reacts to 2021 season and previews Broncos' coaching search

Jan 11, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," we look back on Denver's season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, we sit down with GM George Paton to learn what he's looking for in a new head coach and what other changes this offseason may bring. Then, the Denver7 crew discusses the Broncos' coaching search before Nick Rothschild catches up with defensive end Dre'Mont Jones to talk about his love of comics. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Broncos Weekend: Drew Lock faces Kansas City in Denver's final test of the season

Jan 07, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer, Alexis Perry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss Drew Lock's final start of the 2021 season, Noah Fant's improvement in 2021 and why Denver had success against the Chiefs' passing attack in the previous meeting. Plus, Atwater recalls his memorable hit against Chiefs RB Christian Okoye and reflects on the passing of former Broncos defensive coordinator Greg Robinson. Finally, Perry is joined by ESPN's Jeff Legwold to talk about the new Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award and why it is important for Denver to finish the 2021 season with some momentum for 2022.
Broncos Country Connected: Steve Atwater reflects on the legacy former HC Dan Reeves leaves behind

Jan 04, 2022

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Hall of Famer Steve Atwater joins Matt Boyer to discuss the life and legacy of Broncos Ring of Fame head coach Dan Reeves, who passed away on Jan. 1. Then, former Broncos tackle Ryan Harris will join Alexis Perry to break down the film from Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Also, Harris joins Lionel Bienvenu and Troy Renck to discuss what this team should aim to accomplish on Saturday when it hosts the Chiefs. Finally, learn more about the four-legged friend running back Javonte Williams draws inspiration from. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Broncos Weekend: How has Denver found recent success against Los Angeles?

Dec 31, 2021

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer, Alexis Perry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss Drew Lock's mentality for Week 17, which offensive weapons might be in line for additional targets and why Denver's defense has found success against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Plus, Atwater reflects on playing the Chargers on the road and Perry chats with DNVR's Zac Stevens about what a winning record in 2021 would mean for Denver's future.
Broncos Country Connected: What Denver needs to prioritize as 2021 comes to an end

Dec 28, 2021

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Ryan Harris joins Alexis Perry to take a deep dive into the film from Denver's loss to Las Vegas. Then, he'll join Lionel Bienvenu and Troy Renck to discuss what the Broncos need to prioritize throughout their final two games. Also, learn more about Broncos ILB Jonas Griffith and how his upbringing shaped him into the player we see on game days. Finally, S Kareem Jackson shares his secret to a successful 12-year NFL career. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Broncos Weekend: How will Denver's offense change with Drew Lock at QB against Las Vegas?

Dec 24, 2021

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer, Alexis Perry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss the crucial elements of Drew Lock's first start of 2021, the Raiders' run game and Baron Browning's emergence at inside linebacker as a rookie. Plus, Perry chats with Denver7 Broncos Insider Troy Renck about Denver's game plan for Derek Carr and how this game could change the way Denver views Week 17 in Los Angeles.
Broncos Country Connected: What Denver needs to improve on to overcome their playoff odds

Dec 21, 2021

Description: On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Ryan Harris joins Alexis Perry to break down what went wrong against the Bengals and point out what he'd like to see more of throughout Denver's final three games. Then, Harris joins Lionel Bienvenu and Troy Renck for more on the Broncos' postseason odds before Nick Rothschild helps us get to know Broncos C Lloyd Cushenberry III a little bit better. Finally, we'll introduce you to one Denver Broncos Cheerleader who is chasing two big dreams at once. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30pm MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Broncos Weekend: How will Teddy Bridgewater and Joe Burrow attack the defenses in Week 15?

Dec 17, 2021

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer, Alexis Perry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss Teddy Bridgewater's best options in the passing game in Week 15, the Broncos' ability to run the ball against Cincinnati and why Denver might have the deepest secondary in the NFL. Plus, Perry chats with the Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran about the Broncos' plans to slow down running back Joe Mixon and why Denver will look to take more shots downfield against the Bengals' secondary.
Broncos Country Connected: Manning reflects on relationship with D.T., Denver beats Detroit in honor of No. 88

Dec 14, 2021

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected,"the Denver Broncos honored the life and legacy of beloved former wideout Demaryius Thomas on Sunday with unforgettable tributes and a win over the Detroit Lions. Peyton Manning sits down in studio to share what D.T. meant to him, not only as a teammate, but as a friend. Ryan Harris joins Alexis Perry to delve into the tape and break down a few of Denver's key plays from their Week 14 victory. Then, the Denver7 crew will share what the Broncos need to do to get a win over the Bengals this Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High as Denver's push for the playoffs continues. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Broncos Weekend: Previewing the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Lions

Dec 09, 2021

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer, Alexis Perry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater talk about getting Denver's passing game in rhythm, Jerry Jeudy's role in the red zone and Javonte Williams' continued improvement. Plus, Atwater assesses Pat Surtain II's place in franchise record books, and Perry chats with The Athletic's Nick Kosmider about the advantages Denver needs to exploit to ensure a win against the Lions.
Broncos Country Connected: Lessons to learn to keep pace in the AFC Wild Card race

Dec 07, 2021

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Ryan Harris joins Alexis Perry to break down key plays from Denver's Week 13 loss. Then, join Lionel Bienvenu and Troy Renck for even more analysis. After that, we'll reveal Denver's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee and share which cause ILB Baron Browning represented during the My Cause My Cleats campaign. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).

