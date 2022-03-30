Broadcast
Broncos Country Connected: The 'Russell Wilson effect' explained by GM George Paton and HC Nathaniel Hackett
Mar 29, 2022
On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," General Manager George Paton shares some insight into the Russell Wilson trade and some of the biggest moves made during free agency. Then, Alexis Perry is joined by Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett to discuss how some of the newest Broncos impact his playbook for the 2022 season. Finally, the Denver7 crew touches on the impact Wilson is already having on the Broncos. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).