Young Broncos fan meets Head Coach Gary Kubiak, K Brandon McManus after tough break

For Grant's dad, the orthopedist's office is becoming a second home. Just last week, Patrick was there with his daugther to get her own cast removed.

But an all-access morning with the Broncos was a nice way to take the family's mind off the injury and the few weeks of fall baseball that Grant will miss. He said he was amazed at how big the players looked up close, and the personal time with McManus and Thomas.

Both of the Broncos starters spent time after practice with Grant to hear his story, joke around with the fifth grader and, of course, sign his cast.

"I think it was my fault" McManus said with a laugh. "You can blame me."

Head Coach Gary Kubiak also signed a football for Grant and joked that next time he should stay on the field so that he doesn't get hurt again.

The 2016-17 season has started well from Grant's perspective, and he sees similar success coming for the Broncos this year.