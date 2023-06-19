Denver Broncos | News

'You … dream of moments like this': Several Broncos rookies experience full-circle moment in visit to Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club

Jun 19, 2023 at 03:39 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Photos: Broncos rookies, Owner Carrie Walton Penner join in on the fun at Broncos Boys & Girls Club's Juneteenth celebration

On Monday, Broncos rookies and Owner Carrie Walton Penner visited the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club to observe its Juneteenth celebration and play games with the kids.

swanson_site_hed
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

Art Green during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
1 / 59

Art Green during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Alex Palczewski during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
2 / 59

Alex Palczewski during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Jaleel McLaughlin during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
3 / 59

Jaleel McLaughlin during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Alex Forsyth during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
4 / 59

Alex Forsyth during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Carrie Walton Penner during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
5 / 59

Carrie Walton Penner during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Naja'Ray West during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
6 / 59

Naja'Ray West during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Nashara Ellerbee during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
7 / 59

Nashara Ellerbee during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Children and Broncos players during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
8 / 59

Children and Broncos players during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Children speak during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
9 / 59

Children speak during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Children speak during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
10 / 59

Children speak during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Naja'Ray West leads Carrie Walton Penner and Erin Porteous during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
11 / 59

Naja'Ray West leads Carrie Walton Penner and Erin Porteous during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Riley Moss during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
12 / 59

Riley Moss during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Alex Forsyth during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
13 / 59

Alex Forsyth during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Haggai Ndubuisi carries a young girl during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
14 / 59

Haggai Ndubuisi carries a young girl during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Nate Adkins during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
15 / 59

Nate Adkins during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Haggai Ndubuisi carries two children during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
16 / 59

Haggai Ndubuisi carries two children during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Marcus Haynes during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
17 / 59

Marcus Haynes during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Taylor Grimes during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
18 / 59

Taylor Grimes during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Art Green during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
19 / 59

Art Green during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
20 / 59

Marvin Mims Jr. during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Carrie Walton Penner, Jaleel McLaughlin and Thomas Incoom during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
21 / 59

Carrie Walton Penner, Jaleel McLaughlin and Thomas Incoom during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Riley Moss during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
22 / 59

Riley Moss during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Carrie Walton Penner during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
23 / 59

Carrie Walton Penner during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Thomas Incoom during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
24 / 59

Thomas Incoom during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Nate Adkins during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
25 / 59

Nate Adkins during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Alex Forsyth during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
26 / 59

Alex Forsyth during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
PJ Mustipher during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
27 / 59

PJ Mustipher during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. hula-hoops with a club member during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
28 / 59

Marvin Mims Jr. hula-hoops with a club member during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Demontrey Jacobs during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
29 / 59

Demontrey Jacobs during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Seth Benson during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
30 / 59

Seth Benson during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Marcus Haynes during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
31 / 59

Marcus Haynes during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Alex Palczewski during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
32 / 59

Alex Palczewski during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Henry Byrd during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
33 / 59

Henry Byrd during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Marcus Haynes dunks a basketball during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
34 / 59

Marcus Haynes dunks a basketball during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Seth Benson during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
35 / 59

Seth Benson during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Jaleel McLaughlin during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
36 / 59

Jaleel McLaughlin during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
37 / 59

Marvin Mims Jr. during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Riley Moss, Thomas Incoom and JL Skinner during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
38 / 59

Riley Moss, Thomas Incoom and JL Skinner during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Children get shaved ice during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
39 / 59

Children get shaved ice during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Club members select flavors for their shaved ice during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
40 / 59

Club members select flavors for their shaved ice during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Children get shaved ice during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
41 / 59

Children get shaved ice during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
JL Skinner shows off his shaved ice during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
42 / 59

JL Skinner shows off his shaved ice during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A club member does "The Griddy" during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
43 / 59

A club member does "The Griddy" during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A club member during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
44 / 59

A club member during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A club member during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
45 / 59

A club member during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A club member during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
46 / 59

A club member during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A club member during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
47 / 59

A club member during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A club member during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
48 / 59

A club member during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Demontrey Jacobs during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
49 / 59

Demontrey Jacobs during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Marcus Haynes during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
50 / 59

Marcus Haynes during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A group photo with Drew Sanders and PJ Mustipher during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
51 / 59

A group photo with Drew Sanders and PJ Mustipher during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A group photo with Seth Benson and JL Skinner during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
52 / 59

A group photo with Seth Benson and JL Skinner during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A group photo with Henry Byrd and Jaleel McLaughlin during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
53 / 59

A group photo with Henry Byrd and Jaleel McLaughlin during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A group photo with Demontrey Jacobs and Art Green during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
54 / 59

A group photo with Demontrey Jacobs and Art Green during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A group photo with Nate Adkins, Haggai Ndubuisi and Alex Forsyth during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
55 / 59

A group photo with Nate Adkins, Haggai Ndubuisi and Alex Forsyth during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A group photo with Marcus Haynes and Taylor Grimes during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
56 / 59

A group photo with Marcus Haynes and Taylor Grimes during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A group photo with Alex Palczewski and Marvin Mims Jr. during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
57 / 59

A group photo with Alex Palczewski and Marvin Mims Jr. during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A group photo with Alex Palczewski and Marvin Mims Jr. during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
58 / 59

A group photo with Alex Palczewski and Marvin Mims Jr. during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
A group photo with Riley Moss, Thomas Incoom and Carrie Walton Penner during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
59 / 59

A group photo with Riley Moss, Thomas Incoom and Carrie Walton Penner during a Juneteenth event to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on June 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DENVER — For several of the Broncos' rookies, Monday's visit to the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club felt like a full-circle moment.

As Denver's rookie class made its first trip to the Boys & Girls Club on Juneteenth, safety JL Skinner, cornerback Art Green and running back Jaleel McLaughlin were back where their own dreams began.

Skinner, Green and McLaughlin all attended Boys & Girls Clubs during their childhoods, and their return to the organization helped put them in their old shoes.

"When you're back in your Boys & Girls Club days, you kind of just dream of moments like this, being able to make it and even come back and even see the Boys & Girls Club now," Skinner said. "For me, it's kind of like a full-circle thing.

"… The Boys & Girls Club [is] a part of me today, made me part of who I am today. It's been really good to come back and really visit the place and really look around."

Their connection — and the example it may set for the current youth at the Boys & Girls Club — can have a major impact, according to CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver Erin Porteous.

"It's truly incredible," Porteous said. "What those young men know is the important role the Club plays for boys and girls who are in their formative years and for them to now be able to be experts and pros in their own right and come back and give to the community the way they probably experienced that as a kid, it means so much to the next generation."

Skinner attended a Boys & Girls Club in Virginia for three or four years, and he said he remains in contact with several of his friends that he made as a kid.

"Honestly, back then I was just playing football to have fun," Skinner said, "so I didn't even think about being a professional athlete, but now being a professional athlete and coming back and seeing really your roots and what made you today, it's kind of just [like] your home. It's really special to me. I feel like a little kid going back in there. I was about to have more fun than the kids."

Green, whose Club was in St. Louis, said the football career that led him to the Broncos first began at his local Boys & Girls Club.

"I had a lot of opportunity and met a lot of kids obviously," Green said. "That's what started my football career, basically. It was a great starting point for me."

Green said he was able to relate to the kids he met Monday, as their experiences weren't so different than his own.

"Just seeing everything that they have and everything that they do, I was doing the same thing," Green said. "I kind of understand them."

McLaughlin went to a Boys & Girls Club in Cumberland County, North Carolina, and he said he spent Fridays and time during the summer making friends and having a great time at the Club.

Perhaps that's why, on Monday, McLaughlin and his teammates were in agreement that they enjoyed their time at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls club as much — or more — than the youth.

"To the kids, this means the world to them," McLaughlin said. "And to me, it means the world as well. Just to be able to connect with them on a different level has been awesome."

Related Content

news

Broncos host Rocky Mountain Region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments

news

Broncos, WellPower join youth experiencing homelessness at Urban Peak for conversation on mental health

The power of a single conversation should not be doubted.

news

Denver Broncos Foundation announces new vision, mission & values serving Broncos Country

Following a comprehensive review and strategic planning process involving the Foundation Board of Directors, the Denver Broncos Foundation will use the new framework to support high-impact programs focused on youth throughout the community.

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons, Montrell Washington join in as RISE program continues in third year at the Broncos Boys & Girls Club

"I think what's most important with these sessions is having a platform and opportunity for those kids to talk about real-world life issues and be heard on those from adults and even their peers," Simmons says.

news

Steve Atwater visits Overland High School for 'Heart of a Hall of Famer' panel recapping his historic career

Students were able to hear from the Pro Football Hall of Famer about his life, career and much more.

news

Children's Hospital Colorado Jr. Reporter: A conversation with S Justin Simmons

news

Denver Broncos invite Broncos Country to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week

The Denver Broncos encourage fans to support our communities by participating in Random Acts of Kindness Week (Feb. 12-18), an annual tradition of celebrating and spreading kindness.

news

Denver Broncos 50/50 Raffle to benefit the Denver Broncos Foundation during Sunday's game against the Chargers

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Denver Broncos Foundation.

news

Denver Broncos 50/50 Raffle to benefit the National Sports Center for the Disabled during Sunday's game against the Cardinals

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the National Sports Center for the Disabled.

news

'Two young, talented world-changers': Justin Simmons presents Broncos Boys & Girls Club members Nashara and Naja'Ray with nomination for NFL's Inspire Change Changemaker Award

"This [award] is to continue putting the spotlight on individuals and organizations who are out in the community and are creating positive change in our communities," Simmons said.

news

Denver Broncos to host inaugural Inspire Change Summit at Empower Field at Mile High on Tuesday

The Summit will celebrate the work of the team's Inspire Change partners.

Advertising