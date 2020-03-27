Yeigh or Neigh: Debating the impact of free agency

Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay will both have 1,000 yards rushing next season

Phil: NEIGH

I am a big fan of Melvin Gordon and his reported addition to the Broncos backfield. In today's NFL, you have to have two productive running backs and no one knows this more than Gordon himself, who shared the backfield in Los Angeles the past three seasons with Austin Ekeler. I expect Gordon to carry the bulk of the load, freeing up Lindsay to be a change-of-pace back, a role in which he experienced a lot of success as a rookie.

That being said, I find it extremely hard to see both of them going over 1,000 yards rushing next season. Lindsay has accomplished that feat in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, but Gordon's only season crossing the millennium mark came in 2017, when he finished with 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Teammates rushing for 1,000 yards each can be done, but it is rare. In 2019, Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram in Baltimore became only the seventh duo in league history to do it and the first since DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart did it in Carolina in 2009.

Aric: NEIGH

This is just too big of an ask. As you mentioned, Phil, only seven teams have had a pair of 1,000-yard rushers on the same team. Toss in the fact that Gordon has only rushed for 1,000 yards once in his career, and it seems unlikely that both he and Lindsay will reach the 1,000-yard mark.

Let's also consider that as Lindsay has broken the 1,000-yard mark each of the last two years, Royce Freeman has averaged just over 500 yards per season. The Broncos also have to make sure they get Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant involved.

Here's what I think could happen, though: Lindsay and Gordon could combine for 2,000 yards from scrimmage. Gordon has gone over 1,350 all-purpose yards in three of his five seasons, and it's entirely possible that Lindsay still posts 700-800 yards rushing. If that happens, the Broncos should be more than happy with their running back duo.

Jurrell Casey will make the biggest impact of any of the Broncos' new players

Aric: YEIGH

As I alluded to above, I think Melvin Gordon is going to be a very strong addition to this team — and it wouldn't surprise me if his stats are flashier than Casey's. It's quite possible that Gordon racks up yards and touchdowns, while Casey hovers around five sacks for the season. But that doesn't mean Gordon will have the bigger impact. Where Casey will prove invaluable for the Broncos is when he's paired with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Offenses will be forced to make a choice about which player they want to double-team. If Casey demands attention on the line of scrimmage — and I think he will — that should free up Miller and Chubb for more one-on-ones. And if Casey gets the one-on-one treatment, he's still explosive enough to take advantage. Interior pressure is the name of the game in today's NFL, and I expect Casey to complete a fearsome trio. Toss in his leadership and his consistent availability, and he's a top-notch addition.

Phil: YEIGH